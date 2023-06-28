Kisses4Kate aids families whose children have cancer
When Kat Manzella’s goddaughter, 5-year-old Kate Thornton, needed a bone-marrow transplant in 2010, Manzella realized the family needed extra funds. Friends started a 501(c)(3) foundation called Kisses4Kate. Unfortunately, Kate did not survive. Shortly after the transplant, her cancer returned and she passed away.
“Our group of five women decided we wanted to help other children with cancer and have been doing it ever since,” said Manzella, who serves as the foundation’s executive director. “Our primary function is to raise funds for the programs we sponsor at Brenner Children’s Hospital for children in cancer treatment. We offer financial assistance to the families, as well as make hospital gowns and superhero capes for the children. We also made bedrolls for the parents. We are the official sponsor for the Beads Of Courage program at the hospital.”
The foundation is 100 percent volunteer and has been for the past 13 years. During Covid, the organization found it necessary to reinvent itself and now has a boutique in Jamestown at 705 W. Main St. Many of the items for sale are handcrafted – such as handbags, bowties and jewelry. There is also a selection of evening gowns. All proceeds go to fund the foundation’s programs.
Currently, business hours are Wednesday through Saturday 12-6 p.m., but that could change throughout the summer as the group gets more volunteers.
A major fundraiser will be held in High Point on July 22 from 4-7 p.m. at the Plank Street Tavern. Festivities will continue after the Rockers game. Call 336-471-4863, email katman@kisses4kate, or check the group’s website under events for details.
Sedgefield Outdoor Equipment, Inc. handles residential and commercial needs
The Proctor family originally started Sedgefield Outdoor Equipment, Inc. in 1979 selling and hauling landscape materials. It later developed into an outdoor power equipment dealership.
The company sells and services the top brands in the outdoor power equipment industry for both residential and commercial use.
“We try to provide a nice/clean experience while striving for the best in customer service,” said owner Dillon Kiger, who runs the company along with manager Jon Mitchell.
The business is located at 511 Mackay Road, Jamestown. Two businesses share the same parking lot. The second one is Sedgefield Lawn & Landscape Supply, which handles the mulch, pine needles and landscape supplies.
Business hours are Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and seasonally on Saturday from 8 a.m. – noon.
To learn more about Sedgefield Outdoor Equipment, Inc., call 336-854-5511 or email sedgefieldoutdoor@gmail.com.
