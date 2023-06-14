Businessman turns dream into reality
When working as a Chick-fil-A team member at a business on Wendover Avenue in Greensboro, Andrew White developed a dream to become a Chick-fil-A operator. He and his family moved to the Midwest were for six years he pursued his goal.
When White returned to North Carolina, the former Ragsdale High School student who grew up in Adams Farm returned to his roots. Since Aug. 19, 2021, he has been serving as a Chick-fil-A owner/operator in Grandover Village at 6025 W. Gate City Blvd., Jamestown.
“It is a joy and honor to be back in North Carolina serving this area,” White said. “We are proud to be Jamestown’s nearest Chick-fil-A preparing fresh food crafted with quality ingredients every day of the week — except Sunday, of course.”
When S. Truett Cathy opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Ga., in 1946, he made the decision to close on Sundays. Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so he and his employees could set aside one day to rest or worship if they chose. It is a practice Chick-fil-A continues to uphold today.
The Jamestown restaurant is open Monday — Saturday from 6 a.m.-10 p.m.
White noted that although in the food business, his restaurant is also in the people business.
“It is important to us to create above and beyond connections with our guests, our team and our community,” he said. “We are very involved in our local community. We love partnering with neighboring businesses and are a member of the Jamestown Business Association. We provide Spirit Nights for local schools, are an official sponsor for Ragsdale High School and offer college scholarships for our student team members.
The Chick-fil-A at Grandover Village is the only double-lane drive thru in Jamestown. It also offers curbside as well as mobile ordering. It has a variety of catering options, perfect for any occasion. Check out https://order.chick-fil-a.com/get-started/catering or call 336-907-7064.
Those wishing to apply
for a job may go to https://app.higherme.com/companies/60a6c028305d2.
“We are always accepting applications and would love for you to join our team,” White said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.