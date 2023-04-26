Retired but not really
Although retired from law enforcement in Guilford County, Lawrence Straughn has also been involved in carpentry work for over 40 years. He continues to work with his company Straughn’s Carpentry Service LLC.
“There’s really nothing I can’t do, but there are some things—such as painting and drywall — that I choose not to do,” Straughn said.
“I offer free estimates and you will get the facts about any repair work needing to be done.”
Born and raised in Guilford County, Straughn has lived in Jamestown for over 22 years. He is involved in the town’s growth and direction as a councilman.
“I appreciate all input and advice,” Straughn said of his job as a councilman.
To contact Staughn, call 336-337-2014.
Apartments for rent
“Affordability, smaller size and long term residency are things that make us special,” said Paula Terrell, property manager of Parkview Terrace Apartments, one of the newest members of the Jamestown Business Association.
Built in 1973 to be used as rentals, the apartments are owned by Brown investment Propeties, Inc. — Management Company. They are located at 708 W. Main Street, Jamestown.
Directly across from Jamestown Center, their location provides easy access to some retail, food and other services as well as a nearby urgent-care facility.
Business hours for the facility are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. There is no office onsite.
To learn more about Parkview Terrace Apartments contact Terrell at 336-708-9887 or email pterrell@bipinc.com.
Piedmont Cotillions, LLC teaches social graces to youth
Good manners and proper etiquette have never gone out of style and Geri Sheffey wants to make sure they never do. As owner of Piedmont Cotillions, LLC, Sheffey provides classes that teach young people social graces they can use for a lifetime.
“We started our business in 2009 to help young adults learn behaviors not taught in school,” she said.
“We want to encourage young people to become confident and to build self-esteem. Our program introduces the importance of such things as going through a receiving line, making proper introductions, learning to converse comfortably with adults and peers, dining etiquette, inviting another to dance, practicing good social networking skills, RSVPs and much more.”
Sheffey noted that learning ballroom dance and etiquette could be boring, however their classes are fun and entertaining. Including students in demonstrations and providing them with a chance to practice what they learn help make lessons enjoyable.
“We teach cotillions at several locations throughout North Carolina and Virginia,” Sheffey said. “We have our Sedgefield Cotillion coming up in October at Sedgefield Country Club. Everyone is welcome to join and we would love to have your child participate with us this fall.”
For more information, visit www.piedmontcotillions.com/events.
