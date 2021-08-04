Life is more than years and days. It is filled with moments, and each one matters. That is what A Moment in Time is all about – making moments special.
A Moment in Time meetings will be held on the third Tuesday of each month from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Jamestown United Methodist Church. Each one revolves around a theme and is filled with fun activities such as arts and crafts, music from days past, games and conversation, which can be enjoyed together by those facing memory challenges and their caregivers.
Individuals with any stage of dementia along with their caregivers are welcome. Caregivers can be anyone, including a spouse, child, grandchild, sibling, friend or paid support person.
Originally formed in 2019 as the Memory Café, the group met on the Oakdale campus of Jamestown United Methodist Church. Closed for over a year due to Covid-19, meetings will resume Aug. 17 with the new name and new site.
“We wanted to emphasize and celebrate getting the most out of the moment we are in,” Laura Gulledge, chair of the A Moment in Time committee, said about the name change. “Our meetings are a break from doctor’s appointments and the daily routine of life to enjoy each other in the moment. It is also an opportunity to connect with people going through the same thing.”
A Moment in Time is a partnership between JUMC and Senior Resources of Guilford County. Rosalind Scott, family caregiver and support coordinator with Senior Resources of Guilford County will be working with the committee from JUMC to create memorable moments for those who attend. A Moment in Time is the only organization of its kind in Guilford County that is based on the national Memory Café concept.
“With A Moment in Time we will follow its format, but add our own unique spin,” Gulledge explained.
“The meetings we attended before Covid shut them down were fun,” said Carol Phillips who attended with her husband Larry. “We try to do as much together as we can and this is something we can share. It is nice to get together with people who have similar lives. We did not know them at first, but they have become friends.
“The meetings are conducted so that everyone feels comfortable. We are looking forward to attending them again.”
The upcoming Aug. 17 meeting will incorporate a baseball theme with snacks, crafts and other activities centered on that great American sport. The High Point Rockers baseball club is making a donation toward that meeting.
All meetings are free and open to the public and although registration is recommended, it is not required to attend.
Locating the new meeting site should be easy. When facing JUMC, it is on the bottom right corner of the new building. Follow the purple signs for parking and entrance.
For more information, contact Laura Gulledge at 336-906-0430 or lauragulledge@gmail.com.
Caregiver support meetings
A support group for caregivers of individuals with any type of dementia/Alzheimer’s is held at Jamestown United Methodist Church on the first Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.
Meetings have been held virtually, but will resume in person soon with Melissa Moore as the facilitator.
