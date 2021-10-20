Rocky Brooks, long-time director of golf at Sedgefield Country Club, was feted on Sept. 17 at a retirement party recognizing his 20 years at the golf course.
He goes out on a high note, having been named 2020 Golf Professional of the Year by the Carolinas PGA, the highest honor paid to a PGA professional. The award honors excellent overall performance as a golf professional, level of service to the Section, leadership ability, image, the ability to inspire fellow professionals, and promotion of the game of golf.
Brooks got into the golf business after graduating from Barton College (formerly Atlantic Christian). A friend from his golf team asked him to work with him at a golf course for the summer. He became a PGA professional in 1986. But whether he’s playing golf or directing all the aspects of the sport, “You get in the business because you love playing the game,” he said.
He time at Sedgefield helped mold “Sedgefield into what it is today,” according to the Carolinas PGA announcement.
Brooks has also participated in community outreach programs such as The First Tee of the Triad and working with the PGA on the Wyndham Championship, held in August at Sedgefield.
Director of golf duties kept him busy but, now that he is retired, Brooks expects to have more chances to play golf and bring his game “up to par."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.