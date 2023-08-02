Settling down in a comfortable chair with a good book is always special. But the prospect of sharing what you glean from a book with others could make the read even better. That seems to be key to the popularity of book clubs, which are numerous in the surrounding area.
“I have heard women say that belonging to a club exposes them to books they would not have thought of reading,” said Nancy Dyer, coordinator for the Jamestown Public Library Book Club, which currently meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 12:30 p.m. at the Jamestown Park Clubhouse. “They also enjoy the friendships of others in the club.”
Although Dyer serves as the contact for that club, everyone has the address, phone number and email for fellow members.
“We form bonds with each other and stay in touch outside of meetings,” Dyer said.
Peggy Purcell suggested the idea of the book club 17 years ago and several members of her church chose to participate. At that time many of the women worked so the group met in the evening at the Jamestown Public Library. Within two years, Dyer became the contact person for members and continues to hold that position today.
As club members retired, the group began gathering in what is known as the Swedish room at the library during the day and more recently moved to the park clubhouse while maintaining its 12:30 p.m. time.
“We would buy our lunch and then have our book discussion,” Dyer explained. “The snack bar at the clubhouse closed, but we will continue to meet there for the time being.”
Twice a year, the group meets in the home of one of the members. In June, they hold a salad luncheon and select 11 books to read during the coming year, which runs from July to May. There is no book discussion at that meeting. In December, however, the group has a meal together along with a book discussion.
During the pandemic, the group held discussions by Zoom and also met under the picnic shelter at Jamestown Presbyterian Church.
Members, often the person who has suggested a title, will facilitate the discussion. If they cannot do it for any reason, Dyer fills in as leader.
Dyer has keep a record of every book the club has read since its beginning. She includes on her list the author and date it was read. Occasionally the group will read the same book, but often see it in a different perspective than when it was first read.
Greensboro Public Library has many book-club sets consisting of 10-15 books with the same title, which may be checked out by any group in Guilford County. If a set is not available for what a club wants to read, Jim McGaha, manger of the Jamestown Public Library, will purchase at least one, or members may purchase the book, often sharing with each other.
“We do not limit ourselves to book-club sets, but read what we want to,” Dyer said. “Our club really seems to enjoy reading historical fiction, but we also read a variety of other books.”
Another group, the Lunch Bunch Book Club meets in the Swedish room at the Jamestown Library on the first Tuesday of the month at 11:30 a.m. Carol Reed and Joanne Miller started the club shortly after the women retired from work at Millis Road Elementary School.
“Carol began working at the Jamestown Library so we met there during her lunch period,” Miller said. When we started we used book-club sets. Now we use some sets or members buy books to read.”
This club has a luncheon in July, at which members vote for 11 books to read for the coming year. Mary Hale and Joan Maucere serve as leaders for the club and Sue Elder, a part-time staff member and volunteer at the library, is currently serving as the group’s facilitator. Elder helps with the selection process, making sure books are readily accessible when possible.
“We usually get all the choices in or carry a title over to the next reading cycle,” Elder said. “Our group likes a variety of subjects including historical and popular fiction as well as non-fiction.”
Questions to use when leading a discussion can sometimes be found at the back of a book or more generic questions may be found online.
“The idea is to read, discuss and have fun with what you are reading,” Elder said. “We have a diverse group from a variety of backgrounds. It makes for lots of interesting discussions.”
Books that these two groups have selected to read over the next year can be found on the Jamestown Public Library website.
In March, McGaha, along with library staffer Joy Davis, began an evening book club that meets on the first Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s Swedish room. So far, the club has eight members including two couples.
McGaha feels having men and women in a club does not necessarily dictate what to read.
“A good book has its own merits and it does not matter if it is for men or women,” he explained. “A good story is a good story. I do like to look at the author of a book, however, because I think they add bits of their lives to a story even if it is fiction.
“I want people to read books they have a passion for, books they really like. But I also would like to try all types of books, such as graphic novels, so the group can experience them. I am not sure the average reader would pick up this type of book. Another goal is to hear each person’s opinion, to give each a chance to share and bring their own life experience to what he or she has read.”
Club meetings for the various groups are not mandatory. Members can attend as time and desire allows. Several people belong to more than one club, however. Miller attends a second book club that meets in the home of Dot Miller.
“All these women are educators and I almost feel I get lessons in English, from out discussions,” Miller said. “Teachers approach reading differently. They notice writing styles and how authors express themselves and their passions.
“Being in a club stretches you,” she added.
Area residents Jo Marsom and Sheree Marsh Crane both belong to four book clubs.
“My love for reading is the reason I do,” Marsom said. “I love to read all kinds of books; fantasy is my favorite. But my husband claims I would read a mechanic’s manual if that is all that is in the room.”
Book clubs come in all sizes varying from big to small to very small. In fact, they might not even be called a club, but rather a group or nothing at all.
Fifteen years ago Jenny Naples started a neighborhood book club that included about 10 people.
“We would rotate among the members’ homes,” Naples said. “But it became more social than a book discussion so after 10 years I quit. Today I meet with three friends who used to work together. We have lunch and a book discussion. Once, during a solar eclipse, we met outside so we could watch the eclipse while we had our discussion.”
Naples noted she especially enjoys reading history, biography and non-fiction. Others in the group like true-life stories. Occasionally they go back to a classic if it can be find in print.
“We are a very eclectic group and alternate what we read,” she said. “I read differently for a book club. I analyze it more then when I read for pleasure. There is a sense of wonder and curiosity that keeps me reading.”
Jean Regan does not belong to a club or group, but meets regularly with a friend for lunch and to share views on a book.
It appears to make no difference what a group is called, where it meets or how many are involved. The biggest characteristic is a shared common interest — the love of reading.
Author visits local book club
Members of the Little Lit Book Club recently gathered at the home of Jo Marsom for what would normally be a book discussion. Instead of members sharing their views and insights about the young adult novel “On the Way to Birdland,” however, the book’s author, Frank Morelli, shared details on his writing experiences and answered questions about the book’s characters and theme.
“We do not usually have authors speak to us, but Frank is local so we took advantage of that to invite him to come,” Marsom said.
Originally from Philadelphia, Morelli moved south in 2005 to teach middle school English at Westchester Country Day School.
“The book began to come to me when I came to High Point,” said Morelli, who started writing as a youth, making up new story lines to his favorite video games. “While walking around town I came across the statue of John Coltrane and felt amazed to be breathing the same air as this legend.
“I did not like jazz, but when researching Coltrane I saw how awesome his music was. My book is not about him but I put him in the background of the story. I drew parallels between the main character, Cordell (Cordy) Wheaton, and Trane. I like mythology and also wove that and some simple philosophical lessons into the story.”
Underlying Cordy’s journey to find his older brother, who left their home in High Point, is his journey to find himself. Along the way he meets people who have experienced devastating pains in life.
“It takes Cordy a long time to realize what has happened in his own life,” Morelli said.
“Literature is supposed to make you feel. I love when a book takes on a physical part, not just words.”
Morelli’s enthusiasm on the completion of his book was dimmed as he proceeded through numerous rewrites at the suggestions of his publisher. It took him more than three years to bring the book to market.
“It is the most edited book I have written,” Morelli said with a smile.
Morelli’s fiction and essays have been featured in the Saturday Evening Post, Cobalt Review, Philadelphia Stories, Boog City Review and Highlights magazine. His first young adult novel, “No Sad Songs,” garnered much recognition, including a 2019 American Fiction Award for best coming-of-age story.
He is currently working on another book.
“Having the author visit our book club was certainly different,” Marsom said. “One of the younger members felt she could not say anything negative about the book because he was there.”
It is possible that for this particular book, the meeting might have been less of a discussion and more of a listen and learn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.