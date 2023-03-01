The strategic plan for the Jamestown Park and Golf Course will be revealed to the Jamestown Planning Board at its March 6 meeting.
The plan is based on information collected by the National Golf Foundation, Inc. (NFG). According to the executive summary, “The Town required a strategic review of the golf facility as part of its ongoing plan to improve the golf course and maintain the facility for future generations.”
Other findings state, “The facility is in mostly good condition, although some areas of concern were noted by NGF consultants like damaged cart paths, inefficient irrigation, a few spots of inadequate drainage and all bunkers in need of repair. The NGF team also found a dedicated staff of professionals working to present an outstanding golf course to the public, but also facing economic challenges that limit their ability to succeed.
“Jamestown Park GC produced total top-line revenue of just over $1.14 million in FY2022, an amount that represented a recent peak in performance. On average, JPGC is generating $37.89 per round in 2022, only slightly lower than the national standard of $40.45 per round.
“With total direct operating expenses totaling around $1.5 million, it is clear that Jamestown Park GC is not able to cover its operating requirements nor provide any funding to make investments for the future of the property. As a result, the Town is subsidizing the golf operation with over $350,000 in support in each of the last five years. This current financial condition is not unique in municipal golf, as most public-sector golf facilities in the U.S. also require outside support. However, the size and proportion of this support in Jamestown seems much higher than normal due mostly to a small revenue profile as opposed to high expenses. Going forward, the Town will have to make some changes to this operation to help improve the revenue collected and help reduce the loss on this golf operation.
“In 2022, the NGF found a golf course facility being operated as a public accommodation rather than a golf course business. As a result, the quality of maintenance, customer service and marketing/promotion of the facility all need considerable improvement.”
High-priority items are the cart paths, trees, drainage, bunkers and irrigation repairs with an estimate of $868,000-$1,1 million. Clubhouse enhancement is another $800,000-$1 million, bringing the total cost of capital projects to $1.6 million-$2.1 million.
Jamestown Park and the 18-hole golf course were constructed in 1974 and is owned and operated by the Town. Extensive renovations to the golf course were made around 2011 and to the clubhouse during 2015.
The 85-page plan is within the Parks & Recreation Committee March 6 packet available at https://www.jamestown-nc.gov/event/view/parks-recreation-committee-meeting-march-6th.
Scott Coakley, parks superintendent, will update the committee on the Accessibility for Parks Grant and general parks and recreation updates.
The public is invited to attend the 6 p.m. meeting in the Civic Center.
