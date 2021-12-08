The Jamestown Board of Adjustment will meet Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. for a public hearing to consider a variance request to the Land Development Ordinance for setback relief along the front and side at 118 Brookberry Dr. at the intersection of Edwards Lane in Forestdale East.
The request made by Bradley Arledge of Greensboro for construction of a new home would reduce the front setback from 40 feet to 18 feet Arledge states in his request that he would like to match neighboring setbacks, due to constraints caused by the current setbacks and a 50 feet barrier due to a stream on the property. He also requests the house face Edwards Lane.
Brookberry Drive dead-ends in the middle of the eastern property line. The property is currently undeveloped.
Articles 8.4-2(F) and 9.2-2(3) of the Land Development Ordinance require a minimum front setback of 15 feet in the Single-Family Residential Zoning district. However, Article 9.2-2 states that along existing streets in existing neighborhoods, new buildings shall be situated to meet the average setbacks of existing buildings within a 400 feet radius. This would mean that the applicant would need to meet a front setback of approximately 40 feet
The property currently is owned by Tadd W. Meyn of Winston-Salem. Arledge is a potential buyer and has Meyn’s permission to request the variance.
The Jamestown Planning Department believe Arledge’s request is a hardship request due to the stream and buffering laws making the required setback difficult and therefore suggests approval of the variance.
Several years ago, the Board of Adjustment was made a part of the Planning Board, with the same members serving on both boards. Residents of the town and its Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) are members.
The Board of Adjustment meeting is a quasi-judicial hearing. According to Wikipedia, “a quasi-judicialbody is a non-judicial body which can interpret law. It is an entity such as an arbitrator or tribunal board, generally of a public administrative agency, which has powers and procedures resembling those of a court of law or judge, and which is obliged to objectively determine facts and draw conclusions from them so as to provide the basis of an official action. … Decisions of a quasi-judicial body are often legally enforceable under the laws of a jurisdiction. They can be challenged in a court of law, which is the final decisive authority.”
The Board of Adjustment meeting will be held in the Civic Center at Town Hall. The public is invited to attend.
