After testimony from the applicant and several minutes of discussion, the Jamestown Board of Adjustment unanimously approved a variance request for 118 Brookberry Dr. at its Dec. 13 meeting.
The request made by Bradley Arledge of Greensboro for construction of a new home in the Forestdale East development would reduce the front setback from 40 feet to 18 feet. Arledge states in his request that due to constraints caused by the current setbacks and a 50-foot barrier due to a stream on the southern side of the property, he would like an exception to matching neighboring setbacks. He also requests the house face Edwards Lane.
Articles 8.4-2(F) and 9.2-2(3) of the Land Development Ordinance require a minimum front setback of 15 feet in the Single-Family Residential Zoning district. However, Article 9.2-2 states that along existing streets in existing neighborhoods, new buildings shall be situated to meet the average setbacks of existing buildings within a 400 feet radius. This would mean that the applicant would need to meet a front setback of approximately 40 feet.
Brookberry Drive dead-ends along the eastern property line. The property is currently undeveloped. The southern portion of the property is wooded. Houses exist to the west on O’Neill Drive, north across the street on Brookberry Drive, and east across the street on Edwards Lane.
“I love this community and really hope to build a house here,” Arledge said. “I plan to put a beautiful home there and believe it will add to the community.”
He admitted difficulty in finding a house plan that would fit on the lot with a steam on it.
The Jamestown Planning Department believe Arledge’s request is a hardship request due to the stream and buffering laws making the required setback difficult and therefore suggests approval of the variance.
The Board had four criteria to guide them in the decision: the hardship did not result from actions taken by the applicant or property owner; the hardship results from the strict application of the ordinance; the hardship results from conditions peculiar to the property, such as topography; and that the requested variance is consistent with the spirit, purpose and intent of the ordinance, such that public safety is secured and substantial justice is achieved..
Tadd W. Meyn of Winston-Salem is the current property owner. Arledge is a potential buyer and has Meyn’s permission to request the variance.
Several years ago, the Board of Adjustment was made a part of the Planning Board, with the same members serving on both boards. Residents of the town and its Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) are members.
