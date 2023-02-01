Jamestown’s Board of Adjustment does not meet on a regular basis, but it did meet Jan. 23 to consider a variance request.
David and Terri Ford, who own property at 122 Wade St., requested a variance for a setback relief along one side of their building to extend their building 19 feet. The standard setback is 5 feet but the Fords requested a reduction to 0 feet.
The side under question abuts the North Carolina Railroad on the south but the addition would still be far enough away. Since Deep River and its 50 ft. floodplain buffer is to the west, loading docks on the north side and parking to the east, the railroad side was the only option for an addition to the building.
Mack Summey of Summey Engineering said his company had designed the original building and included what is now the extension.
The building houses SMI Services, which supplies tanks of liquid medical oxygen and retests the medical cylinders. It is located in an industrial area on Wade Street.
The Board may only consider issuing a variance in specific situations. Before issuing a variance, the applicant must show four reasons for the request: unnecessary hardship results from the strict application of the ordinance; the hardship results from conditions that are peculiar to the applicant’s property; the hardship is not self-created; and the variance is consistent with the spirit, purpose, and intent of the ordinance such that public safety is secured and substantial justice is achieved.
All these points were satisfied and, with little discussion, the Board of Adjustment unanimously approved the variance request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.