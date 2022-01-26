Three local needs have led to one special outcome. The mission committee at Jamestown United Methodist Church needed help completing an idea. Josiah (Sy) Lester needed an Eagle project. Many in the community needed — and still need — access to food they cannot always afford.
The end result is a Blessing Box located beside the first Teague Drive entrance to the church parking lot and clearly visible from East Main Street. The box was erected before the holidays, but will be formally dedicated during the 11 a.m. church service on Jan. 30.
Members of the church as well as the community are asked to help keep the box stocked with non-perishable food items for those in need.
“We envision lots of people, even restaurants, putting food there,” said Tricia Seymour, who, along with Rachel Ruth, is co-chair of the JUMC mission committee.
“When the Blessing Box was first installed some people began to put books in it thinking it was a Little Free Library,” she said. “We took the books to an actual Little Free Library and put some food in the Blessing Box so people would know what it was.”
Members of the mission team knew they wanted to address the food insecurity issue in the area and during the summer of 2021 visited Jamestown Presbyterian Church to see how that congregation conducted its food pantry. At this time, however, JUMC does not have room to create a pantry. Having seen a Blessing Box in front of First Baptist Church in High Point, they decided to use the same idea for community outreach.
With the idea for the box firmly in mind, they approached the leaders of the Boy Scouts that meet at the church to see if any Scout would like to build the Blessing Box for his Eagle project. Lester readily agreed.
“When I was considering a project, I knew I wanted it to be something to benefit the entire community,” Lester said. “I had been researching food insecurity and found out Guilford County had one of the largest food desserts in the country. When I learned about the idea the church wanted to do, it fit right into my plans.”
Lester’s main focus in building the box was durability. He also had to consider the placement of shelves to accommodate food items and how best to open the door for safety as food was being placed in or removed from the box.
“I visited the box that the mission committee members had seen in High Point and made my own little changes to it,” Lester said.
Shannon Kreuser, who had coached Lester’s brother in soccer and whose wife works with Lester’s mother, agreed to help him construct the box.
“He provided tools I needed and gave me guidance about such things as the type of wood to use and measurements,” Lester said. “He taught me a lot about building.”
Financing the project was also a responsibility that Lester had to consider. Beeson Hardware in High Point provided a grant to help with materials. That, along with donations from family and friends and money saved in his Scout account from participating in previous troop sales, allowed Lester to get the needed supplies for the job.
“I found that planning and organizing the project took longer than I had projected,” Lester said. “I had lots of leadership opportunities.”
Lester, the son of Eugene and Shani Lester, has been a Scout since first grade. He has served as senior patrol leader and is a member of the Order of the Arrow. He is currently a junior at Ragsdale High School where, among other things, he is an honor roll student, junior class treasurer, in the RHS honors wind ensemble, and co-captain of the indoor track team. He is involved in the Campus Life ministry and serves as a middle school leader.
“When I graduate from high school, I plan to attend college and become an optometrist,” Lester said. “I think my Eagle project will not only benefit the community, but has helped me develop life skills I can used in the future.”
The mission committee is more than pleased with the box Lester created.
“We are thrilled with the work Sy did on the Blessing Box,” Seymour said, “and on the fact that the box will provide food for those who need it.”
Even though the box is scheduled to be officially dedicated on Jan. 30, food has already been put in and taken out of the Blessing Box, emphasizing the need for such a project.
JUMC participates in variety of food-related projects
Members of Jamestown United Methodist Church help with the Helping Hands Food Pantry in High Point. They cook meals onsite to deliver to shut-ins and people recently home from a hospital stay. They provide food backpacks for students at Jamestown Elementary School and meals and backpacks for the Agape Kids venture.
Every other month many participate in the Simple Gestures food drive by leaving bags of food on their porch for pick up. One day a year they join the Rise Against Hunger, where they prepare 10,000 freeze-dried meals, which are boxed and shipped internationally.
Tricia Seymour, co-chair of the mission committee at JUMC noted that members are pleased to add the Blessing Box to its many food-related ministries.
