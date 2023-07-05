The recent finding of 147 African American graves in Deep River Friends Meeting cemetery raises several questions, including: “Why were they outside the White graveyard?” “Who is buried there?”
That second question is the hardest to answer because there is little documentation available. The lack of documentation also means descendants cannot visit the graves of loved ones who have passed, nor can they help in keeping up the cemeteries.
While many cemeteries for Whites are maintained, many, like those of Blacks, have become covered with grass, brambles and even trees, with markers sinking below ground or being removed. Many were in remote areas of plantations. These days, many cemeteries, both Black and White, are only discovered when a developer comes in and bulldozes the ground, unearthing graves.
Chris Nolan, whose hobby is finding and documenting hidden graves, has found over 100 cemeteries. She volunteers with the Florida Public Archaeology Network.
“It’s just not right. Color, ethnic status, religion and politics should not dictate the total disappearance of a resting place of so many,” she said in an article titled “How African American Cemeteries Are Lost, Found, and Protected.” “I want to help make sure the sites still out there are recorded, tracked, and do not disappear.”
“Cemeteries are hallowed ground to descendant communities and can reveal details about historical events, settlement patterns and the demographic makeup of communities,” according to the same article.” The need to save African American cemeteries across the nation is urgent, especially as climate change, natural disasters and urban development intensify.”
Black people could be buried outside the cemetery grounds, as was the case at Deep River, appeasing family members who wanted a Christian burial. Like others, Blacks were buried with their head to the west, originally a Jewish tradition so the body would face Israel. The sun rises in the east as will Christ in the second coming.
Some bodies, however, face in other directions.
Racial restrictions were in place at the majority of public cemeteries in the United States until the 1950s. Cemeteries did not qualify for civil rights protection. Even if a cemetery was integrated, different races were buried in separate parts of the cemetery, with Whites usually getting the more attractive plots.
But in May 1948, the Supreme Court ruled in Shelley v. Kraemer that state enforcement of racially restrictive covenants in land deeds violated the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment. This had a major impact on the ability of blacks to buy houses in white neighborhoods, but it also affected the de-segregation of cemeteries. Whites-only restrictions on cemetery plots could no longer hold up in court.
Saving African American cemeteries
A movement to identify and protect African American cemeteries has been steadily growing for decades in the United Sates and North Carolina is one of the states where this is happening.
North Carolina Congresswoman Alma Adams (D-NC-12) and two House representatives, A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04), and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA-01), introduced the bipartisan African American Burial Grounds Preservation Act in the U.S. House of Representatives last year. The African American Burial Grounds Preservation Act, would establish a program at the National Park Service to provide grant opportunities and technical assistance to local partners to research, identify, survey and preserve these historic sites.
“Graveyards, burial grounds and cemeteries not only honor our ancestors, they’re also an important resource for historians and genealogists who want to tell our history,” said Adams. “However, the burial sites of African Americans are often forgotten or ignored. This dishonors the memories of those who came before us and obscures our nation’s history. The protection of these burial grounds is long overdue and critical to ensuring a more complete, comprehensive understanding of America’s history.”
As of this writing, the bill has not passed.
Since historic Black cemeteries are not well-protected by law, local communities continue to rely on volunteer efforts to honor their ancestors’ resting places. Deep River Friends Memorial Association is one of these groups.
Technology, such as ground-penetrating radar (used at Deep River Friends), Global Positioning System (GPS) and software help track and manage data. Even old-fashioned dowsing rods can tell sex and if the grave contains a child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.