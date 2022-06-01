Although the Jamestown Bicycle-Pedestrian Steering Committee has held only two meetings, a lot of work has been going on behind the scenes.
Toole Design of Raleigh is working with the committee to present ideas and receive community response and suggestions. In April, the group held an open house where participants could note not only where they think bicycle and pedestrian routes should exist, but also their top three goals.
There is an online survey on the Town’s website (https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6833873/Jamestown-Open-House) that will stay open until June 10. The survey will be available at Music in the Park June 3.
Toole took all the responses and presented them to the Steering Committee on May 19.
Sarah Johnson, project designer with Toole, said the results indicate safety is the No. 1 concern. There are bottlenecks in Jamestown and crosswalks are not enough. Some crosswalks are blind, that is, cannot be seen until a motorist is upon them.
Aesthetics of the pathways is important because walking and cycling are social activities and the sport of cycling is growing.
“You can’t go down Main Street or Guilford Road without seeing someone walking, running or biking,” said Josie Cothren, a committee member.
Several problem areas are obvious — the railroad, cul-de-sacs and the High Point City Lake. Several roads used by cyclists like Oakdale, Harvey and Vickrey Chapel are narrow and hilly.
The committee had the opportunity to create a vision for the future, using four templates provided by Toole.
They also set several goals: safety for walkers and cyclists, connectivity to destinations, accessibility for all ages and abilities, visibility of the network and community by having people-oriented streets. It was pointed out that there is no ordinance in the town allowing bicycles on sidewalks. Bicycles are to stay in the roadways.
Toole offered several options for bicycle traffic, including buffered or separated bike lanes painted on the streets, sidepaths (similar to a sidewalk but for bikes) and more greenways. They suggested setting up a temporary pop-up demonstration installation to show how these might be used.
When the survey results are in, Toole Design will analyze the answers and get back with the Steering Committee. Johnson noted that the future development of the property owned by D.R. Horton at Guilford College and Mackay roads would include areas for public use.
