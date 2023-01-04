Bethany Medical, P.A., is hoping to receive a grant from the N.C. Department of Commerce for an economic development incentive grant for $600,000 for a health clinic in Forestdale Plaza in Jamestown.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners approved the grant request earlier this year and sent it to the DOC for approval. The Commissioners will meet Jan. 5 at the Old Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro for a public hearing on the matter. It is believed the N.C. Department of Commerce will award a building reuse grant not to exceed $300,000 for renovation of approximately 4,900 square feet.
Peters Development of High Point, an independent sister company to Bethany Medical Center, purchased the 6.36-acre Forestdale Plaza at 108 W. Main St. in July of 2021 for $6.95 million. At that time, Bethany Medical said it would lease a vacant portion of the center in the same section as Subway. Food Lion anchors the center.
Bethany Medical plans to invest $615,000 on the project. Remodeling has already begun.
“This will be 5,000-6,000 sq. ft. of Class A medical office space,” said John Joyce, public relations director of Bethany Medical in August. It will be the company’s 18th location in North Carolina with the majority in Guilford County. Total construction cost is estimated at $1,066,638.
The fast-growing health care company, based in High Point, will offer primary and urgent care along with screening, diagnostic services and other. There will be approximately 30 new jobs, including five providers, at the new location, according to Joyce.
One criteria of the grant was that the company “meet or exceed the county average annual wage.” The average annual wage for the 30 new positions will be $54,453, compared to the county average of $53,994.
The grant, if approved by the Department of Commerce, would be pass-through funding in the form of a loan to Peters Development, forgivable upon meeting the investment and job creation requirements. The funds would reimburse the property owner for eligible project expenses contingent upon performance review and verification by the Department of Commerce. Peters Development is required to supply a 5 percent match.
If approved, the Board of Commissioners would have to amend the county budget.
