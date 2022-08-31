A fast-growing group of medical offices will open in Forestdale Plaza, commonly known as the Food Lion Shopping Center, by the end of the year.
Bethany Medical, based in High Point, will offer primary and urgent care along with screening, diagnostic services and other specialties in new offices on the eastern side of the shopping center. There will be approximately 30 new jobs, including five providers, at the new location, according to John Joyce, public relations director of Bethany Medical.
The office will use all of the vacant space in the building where Subway is located, according to Dan Hill, vice president and director of real estate for Peters Development, which owns the shopping center. It is not clear if Subway will remain in that location. Hill could not be reached for clarification.
The other tenant of the building, Sophisticuts, recently moved to a larger space beside Food Lion, the anchor tenant of Forestdale Plaza.
“This will be 5,000-6,000 sq. ft. of Class A medical office space,” Joyce said. He believes the renovation will be completed at the end of 2022. It will be the company’s 18th location in North Carolina with the majority in Guilford County. Total construction cost is estimated at $1,066,638.
Bethany Medical, P.A., is an independent sister company of Peters Development, LLC, which purchased the 6.36-acre Forestdale Plaza at 108 W. Main St. July 8 of last year for $6.95 million. The property was previously owned by RCC Forestdale, LLC, and TF Forestdale, LLC, both of Richmond, Va. Peters Development has purchased several smaller shopping centers in High Point in recent years.
On Aug. 18, Bethany Medical Center, P.A., requested the Guilford County Board of Commissioners apply for a N.C. Department of Commerce Rural Building Reuse and Infrastructure Grant application for nearly $600,000 for renovation of the Forestdale Plaza location. One criteria of the grant was that the company “meet or exceed the county average annual wage.” The average annual wage for the 30 new positions will be $54,453, compared to the county average of $53,994.
The request was approved and Commissioners noted renovation of the existing vacant building will create new, full-time jobs. It now goes to the N.C. Department of Commerce for approval.
According to information from the Commissioners’ meeting, the grant, if approved by the Department of Commerce, would be pass-through funding in the form of a loan to Peters Development, forgivable upon meeting the investment and job creation requirements. The funds would reimburse the property owner for eligible project expenses contingent upon performance review and verification by the Department of Commerce. Peters Development is required to supply a 5 percent match.
If approved, the Board of Commissioners would have to amend the county budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.