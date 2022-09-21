Since 1940, motorists along Greensboro Road/West Main Street at its intersection with Penny and Wrenn Farm roads have passed a North Carolina highway historical marker recognizing Beard’s Hat Shop. The N.C. Office of Archives and History is responsible for the marker, officially known as J-19.
Such markers generally recognize a person or event, such as a battle but in this case, the NCOAH went against normal policy and erected a marker recognizing a business.
William Beard was well known as an excellent haberdasher, with customers as far away as Indiana, where Quakers from this area traveled to the Yearly Meeting, taking along their Beard hats.
He established his shop in the Florence Community (near the intersection of Penny and East Fork roads), about 1.3 miles from the marker. Beard’s house, built in 1774, was located near the current Deep River Friends Meeting. The house was destroyed by fire June 6, 1993. It’s said that General Charles Cornwallis camped on Beard land on the way to the battle of Guilford Courthouse in March 1781.
At William’s death in 1795, 20-year-old son David inherited “all the interests in his hatter’s trade, also the hatter’s tools.” Apparently no land came with the bequest.
David Beard soon opened his own hat shop nearby on land purchased from Phineus Mendenhall, now the site of the Meadows at Jamestown. Beard family history indicates that the brick hat shop was about 200 feet west of his house, described as “a commodious brick building of colonial architecture.”
An article in the Dec. 27, 1931, Winston-Salem Journal by Jamestown native Martha Robbins Tilden describes the house as being “built of brick and hip-roofed after the Dutch style.”
Tilden’s article also relates the tale of buried treasure on the Beard plantation. She says, “At intervals the superstitious with crooked sticks tried, in vain, to locate the treasure.”
To the east of the house was a tanyard where hides from beaver, rabbit, cattle, sheep, etc. were turned into leather for the hats. Beard may have had 25 vats for tanning. Hunters brought their pelts to Beard to sell, turning the shop into a trading post.
Apparently, Beard operated the only hattery in the area. A typical Beard hat for gentlemen was in the wide-brimmed Quaker style and lasted many years. The Friends Collection at Guilford College has one of Beard’s hats on display.
Milliner Katie Allen has created replicas of hats made by Beard for display at Mendenhall Homeplace. Her work was recently on display at the Village Fair at the Homeplace. She said Beard’s hats often had a drawstring in the inner hatband so the hat would fit any head, no matter the size. Allen added that wallpaper was often added inside the hat instead of cloth. Her designs feature fabrics that mirror wallpaper designs.
It has been said that Beard was so successful, that rather than saying they were from the Florence Community, people would list Beard’s Hat Shop as their place of residence.
However, times were not always rosy for David Beard. An article written by A.M. Briggs recalls that Beard stockpiled goods at the beginning of the War of 1812, thinking it was a good investment. But a depression followed the war, causing Beard to lose almost everything he owned. According to information from the North Carolina Office of Archives and History, although he continued to make hats, Beard never recovered from this financial loss.
David Beard owned more property than just that on which his business was located. Around 1819, Isaac Potter bought land in Jamestown for his home from Beard. That home burned several years ago but a marker on West Main Street indicates the location.
Beard made hats for over 50 years. After his death in 1849, Isaac Lilly, ran the tannery and shop. Harper Johnston bought the tanyard in 1863 and operated the business until after the Civil War. Beard’s original buildings were torn down around the turn of the 20th century, and the bricks were used in other buildings.
In 1938, Mabel Leigh Hunt wrote a children’s book, “Benjie’s Hat”, about a young Quaker boy who needed a new hat. He had one specially made for him by David Beard. The book is available at the Jamestown Public Library.
