October is National Fire Prevention Month and Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the week of Oct. 9 to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire, which began Oct. 8, 1871. The fire killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures and burned more than 2,000 acres of land. Contrary to legend, Mrs. O’Leary’s cow did not start the fire by kicking over a lantern.
Fire Prevention Week is the longest-running public health event in the country. The National Fire Protection Association founded National Fire Prevention Week in 1922 and President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed it as a national observance in 1925. This year’s observance of Fire Prevention week is Oct. 9-15.
According to the NFPA, during Fire Prevention Week, children, adults and teachers learn how to stay safe in case of a fire. Firefighters provide lifesaving public education in an effort to drastically decrease casualties caused by fires.
The theme of this year’s observance is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape!”
What should you do if there is a fire in your home? First be prepared by having an escape plan and practice drills with your family. Make certain family members know where to meet up outside the home if they must evacuate. Help those who have mobility problems and children to get to safety.
Fire moves fast. You could have less than two minutes to get out safely. Don’t try to save items. They can be replaced. Get a fireproof box in which to store valuable documents.
Every home should have several smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors on every level. It is recommended to have one in each bedroom and in the kitchen. Test them monthly and replace the batteries annually.
Tips to prevent fires: As the weather begins to cool off, homeowners naturally turn on the heat. But in heating equipment is not maintained, it could cause a fire. The use of aromatic or decorative candles could also cause fires if placed near draperies or other loose items. Even stove burners could cause fires if inadvertently left on with a kitchen towel nearby.
Make certain your chimney is clean before using it this winter and that the damper or flue is open. Clean out the ashes from earlier fires. Never go to bed with the fireplace burning and unattended. Search the internet for tips on putting out a fireplace fire.
While the number of people who smoker is down considerably from years ago, carelessness when it comes to ashes and cigarette butts again could be the beginning of a fire. Also, keep lighters and matches away from the reach of children.
Fires do not only happen in homes. Sparks from leaf burning and outdoor grills, not to mention matches or cigarette butts thrown on dry leaves, could also cause a fire.
Smoke from fires also cause problems. According to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, burning trash in your back yard could be a serious health threat to you and your neighbors, particularly for those with respiratory conditions such as asthma or emphysema. However, smoke from burning yard waste is not considered a nuisance under the Open Burning Rule, amended by the Regulatory Reform Act of 2014.
“Burning household trash also produces many toxic chemicals and is one of the largest known sources of dioxins in the nation. The remaining ash contains toxic substances too. These toxins leach into the soil to be taken up by plants or may get into streams, lakes, ponds or groundwater.”
Remember, if public trash pickup service is provided, you should not burn yard waste.
Be careful. Remember what the U.S. Forest Service spokesbear Smokey Bear says: “Only YOU can prevent forest fires.” Smokey would undoubtedly go further by adding other types of fires to his statement.
