In January 2021, when the City of High Point conducted a Jamestown Bypass Land Use Assessment, Karen Small’s family property on Bales Chapel Road could have been rezoned to allow high-density development. At the time, she said her family doesn’t plan to sell to developers and are in the process of making certain their land is protected.
That process is on the Guilford County Planning Board and, this time, the Small family is behind it, filing a rezoning application in late October.
The Dec. 8 meeting will hear a proposal to rezone 927, 929, 1007-ZZ 1013, 1103 Bales Chapel Road, located in the Jamestown Township but just outside the town limits in High Point’s Extraterritorial Jurisdiction, from RS-40 Single-Family Residential to Agricultural (AG). The property is owned by Brian Timothy Small and Karen Spangler Small and Christopher Douglas Small and comprises approximately 20.45 acres.
The area borders the new Jamestown bypass to the north and is surrounded by undeveloped, agricultural and single-family properties.
According to the Board’s agenda packet, “The requested change will reduce the amount of residential development permitted on these parcels.”
The proposed rezoning is consistent with the recommendation of the Southwest Area Plan of Residential Single-Family Land Use.
The Planning Department has recommended approval.
“The requested action is reasonable and in the public interest because it is adjacent to the Marie Poteat Voluntary Agricultural District to the east,” the packet states.
The property in question was the subject of discussion in the first three months of this year when the City of High Point conducted a Jamestown Bypass Land Use Assessment. At that time, Karen Small and Poteat protested the plan, which called for low- to medium-density zoning.
“The proposed plan calls for much higher density zoning along Dillon and calls for a long-term plan for annexation of the land bound east-to-west by Dillon and Harvey and north-to-south from Bales Chapel to the Jamestown line,” said Small, who lives on Bales Chapel Road, in January. “The amount of allowable development they are asking for plus whatever happens at the Johnson property will alter our lives in ways that I can’t even imagine.”
There is already a 76-unit residential development going up on Bales Chapel Road, next to Bales Memorial Wesleyan Church.
Poteat pointed out that once an area is developed high-density, the property is no longer recognizable due to clear-cutting and grading.
“They change everything that was there,” Poteat said of developers. “They come in and plan roads for the maximum housing and then put in non-native plants. Whatever benefit was there for people and animals is gone.”
Small cited the need to upgrade existing roadways to handle high-density traffic, the potential for increased flooding, and pollution to Deep River due to increased runoff.
Since the January meeting, proposed plans for 82 acres of the area in question – that closest to the Jamestown town limits – were modified, with medium-density residential cut approximately in half and eliminating just over half of the proposed development along Bales Chapel Road. It no longer abuts Jamestown town limits and removes the property of the Small family and Poteat.
The Guilford County Planning Board will meet at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 at the N.C. Cooperative Extension-Agricultural Center, 3309 Burlington Road, Greensboro. The public is invited to attend.
