It is said “good things come to those who wait.” This was certainly true for the High Point Literary League on March 15 as the authors Jessica Shattuck and Rachel Kadish finally were able to speak to the organization at a luncheon.
Shattuck and Kadish originally were scheduled to visit High Point in March 2020 — but then Covid-19 reared its head. They were rescheduled for Sept. 2021 but that was rescheduled for this month — three years after they first planned to come
The wait was worth it. The authors captured the interest of Literary League members and guests as they discussed the novels related in part to their personal histories, but they warned: Watch out. History could repeat itself.
Shattuck and Kadish do not normally conduct book tours together, but this one is different.
“Jessica and I knew we had something big to talk about,” Kadish said of the friend she made at a Boston-area writing group. “It was not that we decided to go out [on tour] together, it was because we decided we needed to speak to each other.”
They realized that while both were writing fiction, they each had a family history that was inspiring their work.
However, had their grandparents met during World War II, they likely would have been enemies. Shattuck’s grandparents were members of the Nazi party in Germany. Kadish’s grandparents lived in Poland and her grandfather joined the Polish military as a physician the very day Hitler invaded. Both of her grandparents spent time in a Russian prison.
“The largest victims of the Holocaust were Polish Jews,” Kadish said, grateful her grandparents were Holocaust survivors. Many Nazi concentration camps were in Poland. “Ninety percent of Polish Jews were killed.”
Shattuck began her World War II writing with I Loved my Grandmother. But She was a Nazi, a piece in the New York Times.
“It took me until recently to be able to say — or write — this,” Shattuck said of the cleansing she felt as a German-American. “I used to think of and refer to [her grandparents] as ‘ordinary Germans,’ as if that was a distinct and morally neutral category. But like many ‘ordinary Germans,’ they were members of the Nazi Party — they joined in 1937.
“They joined the Nazi Party to be youth leaders in an agricultural education program called the Landjahr, or “year on the land,” in which teenagers got agricultural training. My grandmother always maintained that she had joined the Nazis as an ‘idealist’ drawn to the vision of rebuilding Germany, returning to a simpler time and, perversely, promoting equality.”
Her grandmother “wrestled with being a Nazi. How could she have embraced an ideology that later was synonymous with evil?”
Shattuck’s book, The Women in the Castle, imagines three widows of men executed while publicly opposed Hitler. The women were living together in a ruined castle in Bavaria after the war — all coping with not only their country’s devastation but the guilt felt by German people that such a thing could happen — how people could turn a blind eye to the atrocities.
Kadish’s book, The Weight of Ink, covers a much longer time period, 1660-2000. Her 17th century characters were refugees from the Portuguese Inquisition, a period when the Catholic Church attempted to root out heretics, especially Jews and Muslims. The book opens in 2000 with a couple finding some very old manuscripts as they were renovating their London home. A Hebrew scholar and her associate begin translating the pages and soon make a major discovery. These are letters from a blind rabbi written for him by a woman, not a typical male scribe of the time. Shakespeare, Spinoza and the Great Plague play a part in the writings.
The book’s title refers to the fact that ink in the 17th century was so heavy it made holes in the parchment. The title also refers to the importance of the written word, the burden of responsibilities and opinions. It is an overpowering force, according to Merriam-Webster.
Both Shattuck and Kadish leaned heavily on the history of their ancestors for their writings and got ideas from the stories they were told.
“The thing about chasing down a piece of history, you put it down, you pick it up and it’s in your hands. So what are you going to do with it?” Kadish said. “Are you going to let it change you?”
