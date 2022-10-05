August 2022 was a good time to play golf. There was only one bad weather day and no closed days. There were 3,503 rounds played compared to 3,155 rounds the previous August. Cooler temperatures in September should reflect higher rounds as well.
The total revenue for the Jamestown Golf Course for August was $132,311 with operating expenses $136,415. At just over $4,000, this is an improvement over the August 2021 operating loss of $35,421.
Maintenance expenses were $65,068 compared to $59,413 the previous August.
Golf Shop expenses were $71,347 compared to $55,795 in 2021.
Greens fees revenue was up nearly 19 percent, cart rentals up almost 20 percent, but driving range was down nearly 12 percent. Pull carts were down almost 17 percent.
Golf shop inventory sales were up 22.5 percent and golf shop concessions were up nearly 9 percent.
The grill had a profit of $692 compared to a loss of $985 last year. For the two months of the current fiscal year, the grill has seen a net profit of $3,551 compared to $871 in August 2021.
