Attorney Georgia Nixon thought the email was a joke since it came from the United Kingdom. It was inviting her to become a part of the A&E program “Accused: Guilty or Innocent.”
But it was not a joke.
“I didn’t think much of it but they were persistent and kept on calling,” Nixon said. “I finally took their phone call and vetted them.”
London’s Brinkworth Productions searches the country for attorneys who try a lot of cases so they could be followed thru a verdict for the program. They had a list of things they wanted to include, like a high probability the case would go to trial and Nixon knew of one she was working on that fit the bill. The client, of course, had to agree to the project.
Another criteria was to have some video of the crime being committed. Nixon’s pick fit the bill as there was CCTV video of an attempted robbery at a local gas station.
Crews filmed Nixon, her staff and the client four times, two weeks per session. With the pandemic, it took two years to complete the process and the case took that long to go to trial.
“They got in the way!” Nixon said with a smile, recalling how she was asked by the crew to repeat something, use different words or walk through a doorway again because the crew didn’t like how it was filmed the first time. They tried to put words into her mouth. Additionally, one crew attempted to coach her. Most of the time, Nixon refused a do-over. “I didn’t have time for that. It is what it is.
“I think my staff was more enamored with the process.”
Nixon, a former Jamestown councilmember, said the segment focuses on a 19-year-old male in his senior year in high school. During an attempted robbery of the gas station convenience store his parents owned, two men assaulted the family. The boy then assaulted one of the potential robbers by stabbing him with a screwdriver. The State took out an assault charge on the boy arguing he used excessive force.
Since it took so long to come to trial, Nixon was able to watch her client change with the sentence hanging over him.
“It took a toll on him,” she said. “He went from being a young senior in high school to looking like an old man. I think that’s [the series’] point. They want to show the toll it takes. You can see how much effort is put into cases.”
She refrained from revealing how the trial turned out, saying we would just have to watch the show.
She had not planned to have a watch party but some friends have organized one. Her episode kicks off the fourth season of the program on Jan. 12 on A&E at 9 p.m. The series follows people facing trial for serious crimes as they prepare their defense, face trial and receive a verdict. Each person claims to be not guilty or that their crimes were justifiable.
Nixon was slow to answer when asked if she was glad she agreed to the filming.
“I’m not upset that I agreed but it was more invasive than I had anticipated. The reality is it is not even the most interesting case I’ve had,” she said. “But I probably would do it again [if asked].”
She said some of the best moments happened in the courtroom — but the judge did not allow the crew to film inside the courthouse. The jurors, however, could see the crew outside. Nixon asked for special instructions from the judge to the jury to ignore the cameras.
Nixon has been a criminal law attorney for 32 years but never thought she would be part of a television show about her profession — especially one she watches.
She has not seen the entire episode, only excerpts to fact-check.
“I hope they do it justice so you can see how taxing it was on my client to go through that process,” she said, “and how taxing it is on us as attorneys.”
The watch party for Nixon’s episode on A&E’s Accused: Guilty or Innocent is Jan. 12 at the Deck. The Jamestown resident is featured in A&E’s trailer for the series, which can be viewed at https://nextseasontv.com/accused-guilty-or-innocent-season-4-release-date-ae
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.