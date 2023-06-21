On June 15, Guilford Technical Community College and the North Carolina Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (NC FAME), The First in Flight Chapter, signed its inaugural class of 20 student recruits. Three of the signees are area 2023 high school graduates: Jahmeer Cobb and Muhammed Abu Khass from Ragsdale and Saul Jaimes from Southwest Guilford. Classes begin in August. Only 30 students are eligible each year.
The FAME program is designed for those interested in pursuing a career in STEM-related fields in manufacturing and provides a two-year, debt-free associate degree with the goal of equipping students with the skills required for a rapidly evolving manufacturing landscape. The First in Flight Chapter will work with GTCC to educate students in a college setting, while also providing on-the-job-training with one of the NC FAME sponsor companies. Those companies are Jowat Corporation in Archdale; MasterBrand Cabinets in Lexington; Proctor & Gamble in Greensboro; Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina, in Liberty; Zielh-Abegg in Greensboro; ABCO Automation in Browns Summit, and WestRock in Winston-Salem.
Jowat, MasterBrand, Proctor & Gamble, Toyota Battery, and WestRock signed students for the class of 2025.
“We commend the great progress that this employer collaborative has made in a short time,” said Tony Davis, FAME national director for the Manufacturing Institute. “Their progress illustrates the power of partnerships and collectively they have identified some strong talent for the program’s first cohort [group of students]. Also, these students should be proud of themselves for selecting a program that will provide them with a jump start on a rewarding career pathway in the manufacturing industry right here near their home.”
“We’re excited to kick-off the inaugural class NC FAME, The First in Flight Chapter, today,” said GTCC President Dr. Anthony Clarke. “We know the value of this program to not only the local companies participating but most importantly to our students. We all look forward to seeing the chapter grow and students move on to high paying jobs right here in the Triad.”
FAME history
Toyota Battery created FAME in 1988 as a way to train students in advanced manufacturing technology. In 2019 FAME moved to the Manufacturing Institute, the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers. Today, the Manufacturing Institute supports FAME USA, which has grown to include 37 chapters supported by more than 400 company partners across 14 states.
Governor Roy Cooper announced the GTCC chapter, the first in North Carolina, this past February. Clarke called it a “big deal.”
“This is a great day for workers and businesses in North Carolina,” said Cooper. “Community colleges are our not-so-secret weapon. Companies all over the world know about the North Carolina community college system, which I think is the best in the country. This is exciting that businesses want to come and partner with community colleges.”
He remarked that many new jobs are created in the Triad region and he was excited to announce a new way to fill those jobs.
Students selected for the program receive a paid position three days a week with a sponsor employer and attend classes at GTCC the other two days. After receiving 1,800 hours of on-the-ground experience, most graduates proceed to direct employment with a sponsoring company and earn wages that are, on average, 25 percent more than non-FAME graduates.
FAME graduates are also able to transfer their credits to a four-year university to pursue a variety of STEM programs.
“Much like the past innovative minds from our proud state, NC FAME’s inaugural Advanced Manufacturing Technician (AMT) class will deliver transformative educational experiences to students and set them on a career path to a better life,” said Hillary Walser, president of NC FAME, First in Flight Chapter. “The NC FAME, First in Flight chapter is committed to the mission of ensuring students can fulfill their personal and professional dreams in a rapidly changing manufacturing environment. The FAME program has shown historic strength in empowering its students to make a difference by investing in a global best education and work-based learning program.”
Training is at the college’s Center for Advanced Manufacturing on West Gate City Boulevard.
For more information on the NC FAME, The First in Flight Chapter at GTCC, visit https://gtcc.edu/gtccfame or https://fame-usa.com.
