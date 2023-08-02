Anyone watching the Open Championship recently heard announcers talking about the ankle injury suffered after the first round by Tom Kim. Coverage also showed him limping around the course during the final three rounds. Before the rounds he wore an on-and-off cast, used heavy icing, did rehab and walked with crutches.
But Kim only had one thing on his mind as he hobbled like a trooper around Royal Liverpool Golf Club (also known as Hoylake): taking home the Claret Jug awarded to the winner. If not for the outstanding performance of eventual champ Brian Harman, Kim had a chance for victory but finished the tournament tied for second with three other golfers. Not bad for a young golfer who had his first PGA Tour victory just last year at the 2022 Wyndham Championship.
Kim, 21, had committed to defending his title this year, but announced July 27 that he was pulling out to give the ankle time to heal.
He suffered the grade 1 tear in his right ankle when he slipped off the patio of his rental home during the Open.
“I am very gutted to not be able to defend my first PGA Tour win,” Kim said, who noting that adrenaline helped him get through the Open. “I am still having a hard time with my ankle, so I am getting the treatment I need to heal completely.”
“We totally understand Tom’s decision to be 100 percent healthy before he plays again,” Wyndham Championship Executive Director Mark Brazil said. “He has a long career ahead of him and taking care of his body is the right call. We wish him all the best for a quick recovery and a great run in the FedExCup Playoffs.”
Kim is currently No. 14 in the FedExCup standings.
Kim was named Joo-hyung at birth in South Korea but christened himself Tom after he fell in love with Thomas the tank train engine as a child. He will be remembered as opening his first round at the 2022 Wyndham Championship with a quadruple bogey (four over par) on the first hole, ending up 20 under par and five shots better than his nearest competitors.
The Wyndham Championship will be held Aug. 3-6 at Sedgefield Country Club.
