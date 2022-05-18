One minute Chuck Alston was saying hello to his neighbor and the next he was trying to scare off a rabid fox that was attacking that neighbor, biting him repeatedly. Alston gave little thought to the fact the fox could turn on him, he only knew his neighbor needed help and he had to try to do something.
When Alston returned home that day from his job as operator of the Biscuitville on Sutton Way in High Point, little did he realize the drama that would soon follow. Exchanging pleasantries with his neighbor, Alston turned to retrieve his briefcase from his vehicle.
“I heard what sounded like geese, but later learned it was the noise a fox makes before attacking,” Alston said. “A fox had crept from under my neighbor’s car and started biting his legs. As he tried to kick the animal away, he fell and the fox continue to attack.
“I knew the fox had to be rabid when I saw what was happening in daylight in the middle of the yard.”
Alston shouted at the fox, clapping his hands and making motions to shoo him from his intended prey. The fox did not run, but slowly walked away, crossing the street and lying down at the tree line. Alston immediately called 911, requesting an ambulance and Guilford County Animal Control.
“When the person from Animal Control got there she was able to catch the fox, but before she could get him to her truck he had already died,” Alston said. “It was crazy. Later I read that rabid animals often attack humans instead of other animals.”
The neighbor spent the night in the hospital and had to endure a series of shots. He is doing well, but he will continue to have his blood checked for a while to make sure there are no complications.
Alston lives in the Skeet Club Road area of High Point. The episode with the rabid fox has made him uneasy in his own yard.
“Each morning walking to my car or from it when I return home in the afternoon is — unpleasant,” he said thoughtfully, as if to downplay the trauma and his part in it.
As of May 12, the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health has confirmed nine cases of animal rabies for 2022.
Rabies is commonly found in wildlife such as raccoons, bats, skunks, groundhogs and foxes. Cats are the most common domestic animals infected with the disease, which is caused by a virus. It is transmitted by a bite or an open wound. If not treated, it attacks the nervous system and is fatal to animals and humans.
North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets aged four months or older be vaccinated for rabies, whether they live indoors or outside. A fenced-in yard is not enough to protect a pet from a wild animal with rabies. Supervising pets when they are outdoors could lessen the possibility of their exposure to rabies.
Tips from the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services to help avoid rabies include:
Avoid direct contact with wildlife, dead or alive. Do not approach, try to play with, touch, rescue or treat any wildlife. If you find a sick or injured animal, contact Animal Control.
Avoid any animal displaying unnatural behavior (see sidebar). Wild animals are not usually friendly so be very careful if they approach you.
Do not try to separate fighting animals.
Feed your pets indoors if possible. Leaving food outside will attract dogs, cats, and other wildlife into your yard.
Report all stray animals to Animal Control at 336-641-5990 in Greensboro and 336-883-3224 in High Point. Stray animals may not have current rabies vaccinations.
If a person is bitten by an animal (domestic, stray, or wild), wash the bitten area immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention, and report the bite to local Animal Control officers.
Understand that rabies is highly transmittable. Learning more about it and how to identify a rabid animal will protect you and safeguard public health.
For more information on rabies prevention, contact Guilford County Animal Services at 336-641-2506 or visit www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animal-services.
Signs to indicate an animal might be rabid
• Behavior not typical for that animal.
• Aggressive or destructive behavior.
• Demonstration of anxiety.
• Overly friendly, an animal can turn aggressive quickly especially if infected with the disease.
• Excessive salivation.
• Seizures or paralysis.
