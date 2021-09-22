The basement and parish hall at All Saints Episcopal Church were filled to the brim with items ready for the 2020 annual rummage sale. There were also items ready to be loaded onto tables to be placed outside the day of the event.
Unfortunately, Covid-19 put the sale on hold … on hold … and on hold … until now. The traditional event is coming back bigger and better than ever. It will be held Sept. 24 from 2-6 p.m. and Sept. 25 from 7 a.m. - noon.
“In addition to things saved from the postponed sale, we have collected another year’s worth of stuff that people have been cleaning out of their homes,” said Linda Bedell, the event’s coordinator. “We have so much, we needed to conduct the sale for two days. We also gave away a lot during the year to charitable organizations and individuals in need. But things have been coming in faster than they were going out.”
Listed as an Estate & Rummage Sale, the event will feature truckloads of items from a person who moved and items donated by a family after the passing of a loved one. This year’s selection is so large, members of All Saints had to borrow tables from another church to display everything.
Toney Yancey, longtime organist at All Saints, commented he had never seen such a vast amount of items during any of the 30 years the church has sponsored the sale.
Antique furniture, books, games, clothing, household items, jewelry, collectables, china, crystal and pottery will be among the many treasures found at the sale. Items are divided into good, better, best and will be displayed in the basement downstairs, in the parish hall, rooms throughout the church and outside at the front of th church.
“We have tried to spread things out so there will not be clusters of people,” Bedell said. “Masks are required and the number of people inside at one time will be limited to keep people safe.”
The church has collected more high-end items than ever for this sale. Some items that are not sold will be donated to other worthwhile organizations in the community.
“The church could never have done this without all the people who have stepped up to help,” Bedell said. On Sundays following a sale we ask people to stand and remain standing who have donated, brought items, organized, priced or worked on the day of the sale. We usually have everyone in the whole place standing.”
Proceeds from the sale will be used for the church’s various outreach programs.
In event of bad weather, the estate and rummage sale will be held the following week.
All Saints Episcopal Church is located at 4211 Wayne Road in Greensboro.
