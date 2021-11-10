Despite opposition by many who believe the current mayor and Town Council are not doing their jobs properly, all the incumbent candidates secured a hold on their positions in the Nov. 2 general election.
If posts on social media can be trusted, turnout was low on Election Day. However, results shown by voting method indicated many people voted early. A total of 298 of the 722 votes for mayor were from early voting. A total of 1,045 of the 2,522 votes for Town Council were from early voting or absentee by-mail.
Mayor
Mayor Lynn Montgomery garnered 73.17 percent, or 529 of the votes cast. Her opponent, Robert Frederick, received 26.69 percent, of 193 votes. The percentages are similar to the October primary as well as the 2019 vote in which Frederick previously opposed Montgomery.
A write-in candidate received one vote, or 0.14 percent.
Montgomery received 304 votes on Election Day and 225 via early voting. Frederick received 120 votes on Election Day, 70 via early voting and 3 via absentee by-mail. The write-in vote was on Election Day.
Town Council
For Town Council, incumbents Martha Stafford Wolfe received 554 votes (21.97 percent); Rebecca Mann Rayborn, 501 votes (19.87 percent); Lawrence Straughn, 463 votes (18.36 percent); and John Capes, 415 votes (16.46 percent).
The challengers received a combined total of 22.96 percent, nearly one quarter of the total votes: Darren Myers 228 votes (9.04 percent); Al Stewart 184 votes (7.3 percent); Dave Cohen 167 votes (6.62 percent);
There were 10 write-in votes, or 0.4 percent.
This is the first year the mayor and the top two Council vote-getters won four-year terms. The Council adopted an ordinance May 21, 2019, approving the mayoral switch from two to four years. Additionally, the top two vote-getters in the Town Council race, Wolfe and Rayborn, also will serve for four years and the next two vote-getters, Straughn and Capes, will serve for two years each. At the municipal election in 2023, and every four years thereafter, two members of the Council will be elected to serve four-year terms, therefore nullifying the chance that an entirely new Council could be elected at one time.
The new Council and mayor will be sworn in Dec. 21.
(Results from Guilford County Board of Elections are unofficial at this point.)
