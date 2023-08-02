Some PGA Tour golfers come to the Wyndham Championship without ever seeing Sedgefield Country Club, while others have had the benefit of playing the course numerous times.
But some players began playing Sedgefield as teenagers in the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Wyndham Invitational and two of them went on to win their respective tournaments. One of those, Justin Thomas, has committed to play the Wyndham Championship in 2023. Another, reigning Open Championship winner Brian Harman is taking the week off.
Thomas is a two-time major winner of the PGA Championship, 2017 and 2022. He won the 2009 AJGA Wyndham Invitational presented by Odyssey and claimed an exemption into the Wyndham Championship as the AJGA champion. From 2008-2012, the winner of the AJGA tournament received an exemption into that year’s Wyndham Championship. Thomas was just 16 years old when he made his PGA Tour debut that year as an amateur. He fired an opening 65 followed by a two-over-par 72 to become the third- youngest player to make the 36-hole cut in PGA Tour history. However, he did not make the cut after the third round and officially finished tied for 78th.
This will be Thomas’ fourth Wyndham, the latest in 2016 when he missed the cut. His best finish is tied for 56th.
Former World No. 1, Thomas, 30, comes to Sedgefield in search of FedExCup points after having a down year. He currently sits at 75, just below the cutoff line of 70. He won the FedExCup in 2017.
Harman, on the other hand, sits firmly in sixth position in the FedExCup race following his win at the 2023 Open Championship. The lefty, 36, is a two-time AJGA winner at Sedgefield having become the champion in 2003 and 2004, making him the only multiple winner in tournament history.
He has played in the Wyndham Championship 10 times, the latest coming last year when he tied for 71st.
“That was quite a dominating performance by Brian Harman [at the Open],” Wyndham Championship Executive Director Mark Brazil said. “We certainly got a glimpse of his potential at our annual AJGA Major when he won back-to-back titles before he went on to play at the University of Georgia. We’re very proud of him.”
Harman tied for third in 2013 at the Wyndham after Patrick Reed beat Jordan Spieth in a playoff.
