The Jamestown Town Council gathered in the Mendenhall Room at the Jamestown Park Clubhouse Jan. 24 for a special meeting to consider options for the 2023-24 budget for the town. This is earlier than initial talks in 2022, which were held in March.
All department heads and staff were on hand to present their budgetary needs for the upcoming fiscal year to the Town Council. Councilman Lawrence Straughn was not able to attend.
Golf Course Manager Ross Sanderlin began by noting improvements to the driving range have been completed. This is the 10-year anniversary of the renovation of the golf course. The 50th anniversary of the opening of the course will be in 2024.
Jamey Claybook, golf course superintendent, took over as Sanderlin left to oversee a new point-of-purchase system. Claybrook noted that three pieces of equipment would be coming off the lease this year.
“We’re looking to buy, not lease,” Claybrook said. “The rules have changed.”
Finance Director Judy Gallman said there was a lot of record-keeping with leases and in the long run, it was cheaper to purchase than lease.
The equipment should last 10-15 years.
Town Manager Matthew Johnson talked about the new Golf Strategic Plan, which will be presented soon to the Parks and Recreation Committee and later to Town Council. Other than remarking there would be some programming changes, Johnson did not elaborate on the plan.
Scott Coakley, parks superintendent, said the estimate to install restrooms at Wrenn Miller Park has risen to approximately $450,000, much higher than the original $150,000 figure the Town hoped for. The Town is looking for other bidders.
He has scheduled bands and food trucks for the summer concert series at the park.
Coakley is hoping a funding opportunity with Accessibility for Parks (AFP), from North Carolina Parks, will cover construction of a new all-inclusive playground at Jamestown Park. However, all-inclusive restrooms are not included. He expects to learn more in early spring. A Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) grant is contributing to construction of a dog park, two shelters, moving of the volleyball court, a natural area and renovation of the basketball court at the park. Councilmember Rebecca Rayborn suggested looking into Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) grants.
Both Claybrook and Coakley spoke about computerized systems now in use that help record a maintenance schedule for machinery as well as scheduling use of shelters and baseball and soccer fields. Coakley said this can now be done online, including credit card payment.
Public Services Director Paul Blanchard spoke about upcoming renovations to Town Hall. Only one bid came in and it was high, so bids were extended until Jan. 21.
“It’s a small job and contractors don’t want to do it,” Johnson said.
Town Hall also needs a new roof.
Plans to renovate the Civic Center have been put off until the following year. Johnson added that the Jamestown Fire Station building, which is owned by the Town, is too small for their needs. Pinecroft Sedgefield Fire Department would like to double the building’s square footage.
There will be some street resurfacing this year using the Powell Bill Funds the Town receives and the Town is looking at constructing sidewalks on Oakdale and Penny roads. American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds will be used for several other sidewalk projects.
Johnson mentioned initiating a motor vehicle fee, which has been discussed for several years. The Powell Bill funding of $90,000 per year is not enough to do everything. The Town resurfaces every other year, using two years’ worth of Powell Bill funding.
“There are about 16.5 miles of roadway the Town is responsible for maintaining,” Johnson said. “Five miles of this needs some attention. The overall rating is that we are in good shape.”
He added that both Greensboro and High Point have a $30 per year per vehicle motor vehicle fee.
Johnson will do more research as councilmembers were reluctant to add such a fee.
Councilmember John Capes and Mayor Lynn Montgomery both asked whether lights would be added in the “Lydia” tunnel under the railroad tracks at East Main Street. Blanchard said Duke Power would not do it so the Town is looking elsewhere.
Some of the Town’s ARP funds will be used for stormwater projects after the stormwater audit is completed. Work in Forestdale East has been on the schedule for several years.
In addition to a possible motor vehicle fee, Johnson suggested adding a stormwater utility fee to the residents’ bills. Jamestown is expected to do the same as Greensboro and High Point. He will look into this.
The West Main Street water line will be replaced next year.
There are plans to hire an assistant public services director.
The Town is looking to finance a new garbage truck, which can also be used for recycling. Johnson added that the Town must pay for a truck in full, but D.R. Horton has agreed to reimburse the Town for up to $235,000 since the truck will eventually be used in Horton’s new development.
Johnson noted that the Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority (PTRWA) is looking to increase capacity of the Randleman Dam and Reservoir soon. Town staff is waiting to see what the estimated coat for Jamestown will be. High Point is planning improvements to the Eastside Wastewater Treatment Plant and expansion of the Riverdale Pump Station. Jamestown is a 7.695 percent owner of the plant and the Town’s Capital Improvement Plan indicates nearly $3 million set aside for the Town’s part of both improvements.
The Town will replace the outfall lines near Oakdale Cotton Mill this year.
Gallman reported a change in how the Town’s fund balance is determined. For many years, Jamestown believed the fund balance minimum was 8 percent and the Town’s policy was to keep the balance well above that 8 percent. Previously, Jamestown was grouped with municipalities of similar population. However, now it is based on General Fund expenditures, with Jamestown falling in the $1 million-$10 million range and now the town is in with much larger populated cities. The Local Government Commission instituted the change.
A fund balance for the General Fund defines what “resources are available to provide sufficient financial flexibility to meet future obligations, take advantage of opportunities and avoid interest expense through use of excess reserves in lieu of debt.” It also helps the Town maintain the highest credit and bond ratings.
After some discussion, the Town Council unanimously approved the fund balance change to maintain a minimum accessible fund balance of at least 25 percent, or 3 months, of budgeted General Fund expenditures, effective immediately. The total fund balance shall be at least 40 percent of budgeted General Fund expenditures.
