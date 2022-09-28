Sometimes you just have to move away from your parents’ home to grow. Most of us have done that. Last week, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) officially announced it would leave its ancestral home of Greensboro to move to bustling Uptown Charlotte in 2023.
The ACC was born at the Sedgefield Inn in 1953 and spent its later years at headquarters just off Grandover Parkway and I-85, not far from Sedgefield Country Club. The 18,000-square-foot building was renovated in 2019.
If you ask the average man or woman on the street where the ACC headquarters is, however, Greensboro would probably not be their guess. The group has never made a big fuss over its location.
New Commissioner Jim Phillips, who succeeded longtime Commissioner John Swofford in February 2021, announced the move on Sept. 20 after an unanimous vote by the ACC Board of Directors. The Board represents all 15 member schools. In a press release, the Board and Executive Committee stated it wants “to ensure that the conference office is best positioned for the future and changing dynamics of intercollegiate athletics.”
While still centrally located between east-coast schools, the group sees benefits of one of the largest airports in the country with accessibility to and from all ACC member schools, anticipated growth to the overall ACC brand, several potential major league sponsors, as well as ACC Network studios and conference media partner ESPN studios located in Charlotte.
During a call with journalists Tuesday, Phillips called the decision “difficult” but said financial incentives offered by Charlotte “were incredibly impressive.” He did not provide details but said “the entire city [of Greensboro] and its first-class representatives will always hold an incredibly special place in the history and legacy of the ACC.”
“The Board of Directors is pleased that the conference headquarters will be joining the Charlotte community and is quite excited about the long-term opportunities that will afford,” said Duke University President Vincent E. Price, who is chair of the Board of Directors. “The Board also recognizes and expresses our thanks for what has been a truly wonderful relationship with Greensboro over the last 70 years, and we appreciate the support shown by the state of North Carolina to have the league office remain in the state. We are grateful to the city of Charlotte and look forward to a flourishing partnership.”
Phillips also praised the State of North Carolina for its work to keeping conference headquarters in the state.
But while many events and championships in various sports will be played in Charlotte, Greensboro is not out of it. The self-proclaimed “Tournament Town” will still host ACC men’s and women’s basketball championships and other conference events. In March 2023, Greensboro will host on successive weekends the ACC women’s, men’s and NCAA men’s basketball tournaments.
Men’s basketball tournaments have been held in the state 54 times, with 28 being played in Greensboro and 13 in Charlotte. Charlotte is home to 11 of the last 12 ACC football championships and will host the event through 2030.
“Obviously we are disappointed,” said Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, “But we are not surprised.” She noted the city lobbied hard to keep the ACC headquarters in Greensboro even creating a concierge private jet service for the ACC as well as offering naming rights to the Greensboro Coliseum. Vaughan has an inbred interest in the ACC. She is the daughter of former ACC assistant Commissioner Fred Barakat.
“Greensboro is a fan favorite when it comes to the (ACC) women’s and men’s basketball tournaments,” Vaughan told the media, “and we also have great swimming and diving and golf. So I believe we will continue to be a destination based on the product that we have.”
Charlotte was not the only city considered as the new headquarters. Raleigh and Orlando, Fla., were also in the running as was the possibility of staying in Greensboro. The conference could receive $15 million in state funds to build a new headquarters and stay in the state for at least 15 years. It would be required to hold at least four men’s basketball tournaments with two in Greensboro, four women’s basketball tournaments, four baseball tournaments and 20 other championships.
So, while the ACC conference headquarters is moving to Charlotte from Greensboro several things are positive for the area — it remains in North Carolina, Greensboro remains Tournament Town and ACC golf tournaments are still played at Sedgefield Country Club.
