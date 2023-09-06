Sedgefield Presbyterian Church
• Sunday worship – Sedgefield Presbyterian Church, 4216 Wayne Road in Greensboro, has returned to its regular 11 a.m. Sunday worship services.
• Purse & Shoe Sale – The church will sponsor a Purse & Shoe Sale Sept. 22 from 2-7 p.m. and Sept. 23 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. All proceeds benefit animal rescue and Sedgefield Presbyterian Church.
9/11 Ride to Remember
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the “9/11 Ride to Remember” motorcycle ride to commemorate the lives that were lost and to honor the first responders, veterans, military and civilian heroes of 9/11 and the wars that began after. There is a fee of $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. All proceeds raised during the event will be donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and the Oaks Therapeutic Community.
The event is Sept. 9. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., kickstands up at 11 a.m.
The ride starts at 5440 Millstream Road, McLeansville, and ends at Rody’s Tavern, 5105 Michaux Road, Greensboro.
Yard waste collection
Remember, as of Sept. 1, Jamestown’s Public Services Department will no longer be able to collect yard waste in plastic bags due to the City of High Point’s policy to prohibit those materials at their yard waste facility. High Point also prohibits cardboard boxes.
The Town has yard waste bins to purchase for anyone who would like one. Cost is $60. Come by Town Hall to make the payment and arrange for delivery.
The Town will also continue to collect yard waste in heavy-duty paper bags available at hardware stores. Grocery bags are not approved containers. The Town will also collect limbs, generally 6 ft. in length or less and materials weighing less than 50 lbs., which are placed at the curb. The Town will not be able to collect debris created by contractors.
There continues to be a larger-than-normal volume of yard waste at the curb due to recent storms. Crews will continue to collect debris as quickly as time and staffing allow.
Loose leaf collection will begin Oct. 23 and run until Feb. 23, 2024. Loose leaves may be placed at the curb during that period for collection by Town crews.
Grill safety
Derek Carson, fire chief with the Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire District, reminds local residents to be safe this fall when cooking outdoors:
• Never leave a grill unattended when cooking.
• Keep the grill at least three feet away from your home.
• When using propane, ensure all fittings are tight and there is no leaking gas.
• When using charcoal, use approved lighter fluid and approved grill lighters.
• Always clean the grill before and after each use to ensure no flare ups happen.
It’s a small world
Drew Brown went to Ireland recently planning to play golf, but his golf clubs and shoes didn’t arrive when he did. As he was buying shoes at a nearby pro-shop, in walked Sedgefield Country Club member Daniel Berry. Berry had just finished his round. Berry took off his shoes, gave them to Brown, walked out in his socks and left in a cab.
