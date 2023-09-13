A Moment in Time
With another year of school starting for students recently, A Moment in Time also has selected to use a Back-to-School theme for its Sept. 19 meeting. Among the many activities planned are an apple tasting event and “What’s in the Backpack?” game.
Designed for people with dementia and their caregivers, the meetings offer an opportunity to relax, play games, and enjoy music, crafts, snacks and conversation in a friendly atmosphere. They are held every third Tuesday of the month from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Jamestown United Methodist Church, 403 E. Main St.
Park and enter at the front left side of the church. Look for the purple signs. Guests with wheelchairs or walkers may enter from the back under the portico. Someone will be there to greet you.
Reservations are requested but not required. For more information or to register, contact Laura Gulledge at 336-906-0430 or lauragulledge@gmail.com.
Look for highlights of A Moment In Time at https://www.facebook.com/jumcmemorycafe.
Dates to remember
Mark you calendar now for upcoming Candidate Forums. The Jamestown Business Association is hosting a forum for the five candidates running for the Town Council on Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Civic Center at Town Hall. Candidates also will get a second opportunity to share their views at a forum sponsored by the Jamestown Civitans Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Civic Center. Doors for this event open at 6:30 p.m.
“This will give some who could not attend the forum sponsored by JBA an opportunity to hear the candidates speak,” said Civitan member Art Wise. “It will also give candidates the opportunity to fine tune their answers from the previous forum.”
The forum sponsored by the Civitans will last approximately two hours during which time a moderator will ask questions of the candidates, giving each an opportunity to respond.
The primary election will be held Oct. 10 in the Civic Center from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. The top four primary winners will vie for the two available council seats during the general election. Winners will serve a 4-year term.
Both the JBA and Civitan forums will be live-streamed at www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.