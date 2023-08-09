A Moment in Time
A fun-filled afternoon is sure to transpire at the Aug. 15 A Moment in Time meeting. With the theme “Down on the Farm” and plans that include making butter and enjoying the company of some live farm animals, how could it be anything but fun.
Designed for people with dementia and their caregivers, the meetings offer an opportunity to relax, play games, and enjoy music, crafts, snacks and conversation in a friendly atmosphere. They are held every third Tuesday of the month from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Jamestown United Methodist Church, 403 E. Main St.
Park and enter at the front left side of the church. Look for the purple signs. Guests with wheelchairs or walkers may enter from the back under the portico. Someone will be there to greet you.
Reservations are requested but not required. For more information or to register, contact Laura Gulledge at 336-906-0430 or lauragulledge@gmail.com.
Look for highlights of A Moment In Time at https://www.facebook.com/jumcmemorycafe.
Ragsdale promotes coach
Joe Henderson has been promoted to head boys basketball coach at Ragsdale High School. Henderson had been an assistant for three years under former coach James Atkinson, who left to become assistant athletic director at Parkland High School.
Henderson previously coached at Southeast Guilford Middle and Grimsley High School.
Candidate Forum Sept. 26
The Jamestown Business Association will hold a Town Council Candidate Forum Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center at Town Hall. The event will be recorded for viewing at www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC. The public is invited to attend.
Have an event that you think needs to be included in About Town? Email Norma B. Dennis at ndworddesign@gmail.com or Carol Brooks at cab1hp@gmail.com
