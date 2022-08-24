High Point to purchase Jamestown property for dam project
On Aug. 15, the High Point City Council unanimously approved the purchase of 203, 203R1 and 205 Knollwood Dr. to be used for access and construction. The undeveloped property labeled 203RI is lakefront and is behind the other properties. The owner of all the properties, Ruth Newby, is interested in selling.
No decision has been made whether to repair or construct a new dam. The current dam does not meet today’s state safety requirements for stability or spillway capacity and has several other safety-related deficiencies.
Robby Stone, High Point Public Services director, does not believe the dam is in immediate danger of failure but it is something that needs to be addressed.
Music in the Park
Get ready to rock during Jamestown’s September Music in the Park. The event will be held at Wrenn Miller Park on Sept. 2 from 6-10 p.m.
Radio Revolver is the featured entertainment. Based in Greensboro, the four-member group is comprised of veteran musicians from diverse backgrounds. Their eclectic catalog includes timeless and modern hits, from Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” and AC/DC’s “You Shook Me All Night Long” to more fan favorites such as Prince’s “Purple Rain” and Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition.”
Four Saints Brewing will be serving craft beer. Food trucks include: Martys BBQ #2, Boho Berries, Gunny Smittys Hot Dogs, Baconessence and Kona Ice. Also available will be desserts created by Cakes By B.
Bypass opens on High Point side
Weather permitting, the High Point section of the Jamestown Bypass opened Aug. 20. The section was to have opened July 26 but it was found that a water line needed to be moved first.
The shift to the 0.2-mile segment will be from Enterprise Drive/Spencer Street, just east of I-74 near Bojangles, to a new traffic signal at what will become an extension of Lindale Drive.
Until the entire bypass opens in the fall of 2023, travelers to Jamestown must turn left at the signal and merge back onto Greensboro Road, beside Dunbar and Smith, Inc. The original section of Greensboro Road will still be accessible but will no longer be the main route to Jamestown.
Spencer Street will be closed to traffic Aug. 22 until late September to tie into the bypass. Detour signs will aid motorists during this period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.