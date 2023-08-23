Extended brush pickup
Due to the recent severe storm on Aug. 15, the Town will run additional brush pickup routes for the next two weeks, as needed, to assist with brush and limb removal. The Town also will be waiving the excessive brush pickup during this period as long as the brush piles meet the following criteria: no limbs exceeding six (6) feet in length, brush is placed in neat piles at the curb and no trash is comingled with the brush piles. The Town will pick up cut tree trunks within the limitations of the equipment. Contact Town Hall at 336-454-1138 with questions.
City Lake pool schedule change
The High Point City Lake pool and amusements are now open only on weekends, effective through Labor Day. The pool will close for the season after Labor Day.
Have an event that you think needs to be included in About Town? Email Norma B. Dennis at ndworddesign@gmail.com or Carol Brooks at cab1hp@gmail.com
