Candidate Information Session
There will be a Town Council Candidate Information Session on Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. in the Civic Center at Town Hall. The session will serve as an opportunity for staff to inform the candidates about their roles and responsibilities. Candidates will receive accurate information they may use to assist them in learning more about the operations of the Town, allow them time to inquire about issues or concerns that they may have and to have a dialogue with key staff members.
The public is invited to attend, but public comments will not be heard at this session.
Massive Moving Sale
The little Corner Book Shop, located in the basement southwest corner of the historic Jamestown Public Library at the corner of Ragsdale Road and W. Main Street, needs to have its floor repaired. However, the thousands of books and all the shelves within its walls must be moved for this to be accomplished.
To help with this massive task, Friends of the Jamestown Library are hosting a Massive Moving Sale Aug. 26 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. All the books of your choice that will fit into a brown paper bag may be purchased for only $10. Bags will be furnished.
At this rate you could easily add several bags of books to your personal library or share them with friends and family.
After the flooring is completed, any books remaining from the sale, plus new titles, will be placed back into the Corner Book Shop. Quality books are always available at nominal prices in the bookshop, but the biggest bargains will be found at the Massive Moving Sale. Checks or cash will be accepted.
Put the date on you calendar now. Your help by moving books out with your purchase and your patience during the temporary bookshop closing is appreciated.
GCS open houses
The first day of school for those on the traditional calendar is Aug. 28.
Before students return to class, parents and families will have the opportunity to meet their child’s teachers and learn more about the new school year when they attend their school’s open house.
• August 22 — High school open houses
• August 23 — Middle school open houses
• August 24 — Elementary school open houses
Schools on non-traditional calendars that span multiple grade levels or serve special needs students may follow a different schedule. Parents should check with the individual schools for open house dates and times in those cases.
Applications accepted for free meals at schools
The federal program covering the costs of school meals has ended. Families need to apply online to receive free meals by visiting www.lunchapplication.com. Families can stay up to date about all back-to-school information by visiting the district’s website www.gcsnc.com.
