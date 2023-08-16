Adopt a Road
The Jamestown United group has officially adopted Guilford College Road from Mackay Road through to Publix through the Adopt a Highway program of the N.C. Department of Transportation.
The newly adopted road abuts the Johnson Farm/D.R. Horton property on the east side. Signage will be erected soon.
According to the website, NCDOT established the program in 1988 in response to growing public concern about trash and debris along North Carolina’s roadways.
Adopt-A-Highway has more than 120,000 participants across the state, including civic and community groups, including schools, religious, professional and social organizations, as well as individuals and families.
There is no fee to be part of the program, but NCDOT asks volunteer groups to commit at least four years to a 2-mile stretch of roadway. Litter cleanups happen a minimum of four times a year and sometimes more on heavily traveled roads.
Glover wins again
Lucas Glover made it to the FedExCup Playoffs with a victory at the Wyndham Championship on Aug. 6. He continued his winning ways by winning the first playoff event, the St. Jude Championship, on Aug. 13. Glover beat Patrick Cantlay in a playoff.
Have an event that you think needs to be included in About Town? Email Norma B. Dennis at ndworddesign@gmail.com or Carol Brooks at cab1hp@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.