Summer Choice Book Sale
Friends of the Jamestown Public Library will host a Summer Choice Book Sale July 9 and 16 from 10 a.m.-1p.m. in the basement of the library.
The basement was closed for two months so in addition to Choice books, which were published from 2019-2021, the sale will include many other hardback and paperback books.
Choice books cost $5 each, hardbacks are $2 and paperbacks are 50 cents and $1 depending on their size. There is also one group of Specialty books for $10. A wide range of gift baskets, each containing a book along with related gift items, will be available for sale as well.
Payment is by cash or checks only.
Lillian Congdon Transitional Rehab Center officially opens
An Open House and Ribbon Cutting ceremony celebrated the opening of the Lillian Congdon Transitional Rehab Center at Pennybyrn June 27.
“The center will provide short-term rehab services in a wonderful environment and in a special way that reflects Pennybyrn’s clinical excellence and unsurpassed hospitality as we build upon our 75 years of service,” said Rich Newman, Pennybyrn president.
Vonda Hollingsworth, Pennybyrn vice president, called the rehab center a standalone luxurious sanctuary of healing.
The 25,000 square-foot facility includes 24 large private suites with in-suite baths, a commercial kitchen and an 1,800 square-foot therapy gym featuring state-of-the-art equipment. There are large inviting common areas that include a living room, dining room, den and sunroom, as well as covered porches and a therapy garden.
Pennybyrn also plans to expand their services to provide outpatient therapy.
The transitional rehabilitation program serves patients throughout North Carolina, as well as other states.
Celebrating our nation
Three chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution (Rachel Caldwell, Arthur Forbis and Guilford Battle), as well as the Nathanael Greene chapter of Sons of the American Revolution, held a wreath laying ceremony at the Signer’s Monument at Guilford Courthouse National Military Park on July 4th.
Avoid heat exhaustion and dehydration
Tips from the Pinecroft-Sedgefield Fire Department to avoid heat exhaustion and dehydration include:
• Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing as well as a hat and sunglasses when outdoors.
• Drink plenty of water (2-4 glasses of water every hour if you are physically active or out in direct heat).
• Apply sunscreen multiple times a day and find shade when possible.
• Limit exposure during mid-day and pace yourself in the heat.
• Monitor those at risk for heat related illnesses, especially those on medications for heart disease, high blood pressure, etc. as they may be more affected by the heat.
