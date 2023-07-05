Lutheran church hosts yard sale to support community ministries
Lutheran Church of Our Father (LCOF) has a heart for the community. A food pantry that serves over 400 each month, clothing donations, ‘soles for souls’, 12-step programs, supporting local schools and more are at the core of the church’s ministries.
“We take seriously the mission statement, ‘God’s work – our hands,’” saidPastor Scott Berry. “We live out our Christian beliefs through our actions.”
During Covid, members of LCOF realized that many had treasures in their homes they were willing to part with, the sale of which could help finance some of the church ministries. These treasures will be for sale July 15, from 7 a.m.-12 p.m. at the church, 3304 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Special savings will start at 11:30 a.m. In case of rain the sale will be held indoors.
In addition to the church members’ treasures, other people may reserve a spot for $20 to sell their own goods. There will also be breakfast foods for sale, a hot dog lunch, and a bake sale.
To specifically support the food pantry, a Blackstone gas griddle grill with many accessories will be raffled. Tickets are $5 each, or five tickets for $20. The drawing will be held at 12:30 p.m. on July 15. The winner does not need to be present.
Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation donates to CityServe of the Triad
CityServe of the Triad has received $2,000 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. CityServe of the Triad will use the gift to buy non-perishable canned goods for its community.
This was truly an answer to prayer,” said Dr. Paula Bost, CityServe of the Triad’s executive director. “It has truly been a challenge to stock our shelves with non-perishable goods for the community and for other churches we also resource to serve their communities.
“At CityServe of the Triad, we firmly believe that together we can make a difference. Our community outreach programs are designed to address the most pressing needs of individuals and families in our community, empowering them to lead fulfilling lives and fostering a sense of belonging and hope.”
The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $17.8 million in grants.
It helps nourish communities with fresh food for backpack programs, Kids Café’s, and other hunger-relief programs as well as funding for long-term programs to help shorten the lines at food banks. It partners with Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com/in-our-community.
