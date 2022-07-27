National Night Out is Aug. 2
The August Music in the Park at Wrenn Miller Park will take place as part of National Night Out from 6-9 p.m.
Acoustic pop duo AM rOdeO will perform. Several food trucks will be on hand.
National Night Out is a national community-building campaign that promotes police and public safety/community partnerships. It is celebrated annually on the first Tuesday of August.
William J. White scholarships
Bill White scholarships, given to former Colt Leaguers who are entering a college or university, were presented between the opening night games of the Colt East Zone Tournament, July 20 at Stoner-White Stadium in Greensboro. Bill White’s granddaughter, Courtney Lowrance, and Bobby Dawson, the first scholarship recipient in 1981, presented the checks and plaques respectively.
The fund was established in 1980 following White’s death from cancer. White was responsible for starting Colt Baseball (15 & 16 year-olds) locally in 1965. This fund awards scholarships based on academic excellence, exemplary citizenship, and financial need.
Since its beginning nearly 300 scholarships have been awarded totaling over $275,000. The amounts range from $500 to $2,500.
The 2022 recipients of the Bill White Scholarships and their high schools include: Tyler Albright, Grimsley; Adam Cromer, Western Guilford; Colby Daniel, Jordan Matthews; Samuel Francis, Dudley; Jackson Hill, Page; and John Martin, Western Alamance.
A new award was presented this year. Samuel Francis, who is headed to Wake Forest University, received the Ed Phillips Courage Award. Phillips passed away in September. He was formerly chairman of Greensboro Youth Baseball (Colt Baseball).
School leaders change positions
• Casey Lloyd is the new principal of Southwest Elementary School. Lloyd comes to SWE from Alderman Elementary, where she has been school leader since 2019. Before that, she served as assistant principal at Hunter Elementary for two years and curriculum facilitator for one year. Lloyd holds a bachelor’s degree from Elon University in elementary and special education and a master’s degree in educational leadership from High Point University.
• The Guilford County School Board has appointed Duane Lewis as the new leader of SCALE Greensboro. Lewis previously severed as assistant principal at Jamestown Middle and most recently as an assistant principal at Southwest Guilford High School. While at Southwest, Lewis led the Equal Opportunity School initiative to increase student enrollment in AP courses.
• David Graves is the new principal at Northeast Middle School. Graves was an assistant principal at Ragsdale High School where he assisted with growing the school’s overall composite score. During the pandemic, he worked with the senior leadership to develop a strategic plan to continue instructing students. He also organized staff teams to perform wellness checks on families and students.
National Suicide Hotline gets new number
The original 11-digit phone number for the National Suicide Hotline has been reduced to 988. When calling 988, you will be connected to trained counselors with the exiting lifeline network.
You may also email 988lifeling.org/chat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.