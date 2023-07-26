Gallman to retire
Town staff and friends feted Finance Director Judy Gallman July 21 on her upcoming retirement. Mayor Lynn Montgomery presented Gallman, right, a resolution honoring her service for the past 17 years. Faith Wilson will move up from deputy finance director to finance director on Aug. 1.
Join the fun, help local schools
National Night Out will be held Aug. 1 at Wrenn Miller Park beginning at 6 p.m. AM rOdeO will be the featured band. Food trucks and a drink booth sponsored by the Jamestown Business Association will be available.
The Jamestown Rotary Club will have a tent at the event to collect canned goods, school supplies and backpacks for Jamestown schools and Backpack Beginnings.
“Over the past years we have had great success with collections for our community schools,” Rotary member Michael Greth said. “We hope families will once again help by dropping off their donations at our tent.”
Bring a chair or blanket and join your Jamestown neighbors for some fun.
The National Night Out event will take the place of Jamestown's regular August concert at Wrenn Miller Park.
Golf news
Tom Kim tied for second at last week’s Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. Kim is expected to defend his 2022 Wyndham Championship victory Aug. 3-6 at Sedgefield Country Club.
Pig Pickin’ returns
Save the date of Oct. 7 for the 2023 version of the Jamestown Pig Pickin’. This is your chance to gather with friends and neighbors to enjoy locally-made pulled pork and chicken and dance the night away, all while supporting the efforts of Family Service of the Piedmont to build safe and healthy families in the Triad.
Since its beginning in 2009, the Jamestown Pig Pickin’ has raised more than $1.3 million to support vital programs and services in the community.
Sponsorships are available at https://www.fspcares.org/jpp.
