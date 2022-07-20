Sheriff offers scam alert regarding phone calls
It might seem your civic duty to respond to a phone call from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. However, Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers says the current calls claiming to be from deputies or civilian employees of the Office are scams and should be ignored. The calls inform the citizen that jury duty has been missed or the person has an outstanding warrant for missing a court date.
According to a press release, after engaging the citizen in conversation, these impersonators often demand that the resident pay a fine or fee by phone in order to avoid arrest. These impersonators have been requesting payments be made via prepaid money cards or other types of gift cards.
Numerous reports about the calls have been made to Guilford Metro 911. Some calls use the names of actual law enforcement officers. Callers are using technology that makes it appear the calls are actually coming from the Sheriff’s Office.
A similar scam occurred in 2019.
Should you receive such a call, Sheriff Rogers recommends hanging up and not providing any money or personal information.
If you have information or questions about these scams, contact the FBI by filing a report at www.ic3.gov or you can call the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at 336-641-3690.
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office in Jamestown is located at 211 Hillstone Dr., 336-641-3355.
The Sheriff’s Office might legitimately call about warrants or other legal papers, however the Office never asks for money or pre-paid cards over the phone.
Choice Book Sale dates changed
Due to an outbreak of Covid at the Jamestown Public Library, which forced it to temporally close, the Choice Book Sale has been changed to July 23 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Choice books, which were published from 2019-2021, as well as many other hardback and paperback books, will be available in the basement of the library. A wide range of gift baskets, each containing a book along with related gift items, will be for sale also.
Choice books cost $5 each, hardbacks are $2 and paperbacks are 50 cents and $1 depending on their size. There is also one group of Specialty books for $10. Payment is by cash or checks only.
National Night Out
On Aug. 3, Jamestown will host the 2022 National Night Out celebration at Wrenn Miller Park starting at 6 p.m. AM rOdeO will be the featured band. There will be food trucks. Bring a chair or blanket and join your neighbors for some fun.
Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation donates to Renaissance Food Bank
Renaissance Food Bank has received $2,000 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation. Established in 2001, Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding neighbors in local communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $15 million in grants.
For more information, visit www.foodlion.com/in-our-community.
Renaissance Food Bank, operated by Renaissance Church in Jamestown, will use the funds to purchase frozen foods, meat, toiletries, cleaning supplies and fresh produce.
“Our community depends on us to be there for them,” said Paula Bost, executive director of Renaissance Church. “Food Lion has allowed us to pick up food from a local Food Lion for many years. I can’t imagine meeting the needs of our neighbors without the partnership we share with Food Lion,”
The food supply at Renaissance Church’s food bank has decreased but the number of people served every Saturday has increased. The funding from Food Lion will supplement the decrease and allow the food bank to give as much food to its neighbors as in the past.
Renaissance Church has operated a weekly Food Pantry since 2010. The food bank distributes food every Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. from the church at 5114 Harvey Road in Jamestown. More information about Renaissance Church can be found at www.RENtriad.church.
