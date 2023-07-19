CHG Photography
Children ages 12 and under are invited to participate in a Play and Pose session at City Lake Park July 25 at 6:30 p.m. This is an opportunity for parents to get a professional photo of their child for free. Photographer Christy Gomez, formerly of Florida, will have a few toys and games for the children to enjoy and in between play she will ask kids to pose for different photo ideas or techniques.
Parents may view the edited pictures in an online gallery and choose their favorite one for a full print release. They must give consent for the images to be used for promotional purposes to get the free digital image. For more details and to sign up go to https://www.chgphotos.com/pricing-events.
