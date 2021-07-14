Looking for interesting reading for those longer summer/vacation days? The best place to look is The Corner Book Shop, located in the basement of the Jamestown Public Library.
There is a large assortment of fiction, non-fiction, biography, history, military, young adult, children’s and paperbacks. Also available are CD’s, DVD’s, games and puzzles, as well as choice books (current).
After being closed during the pandemic, the shop will hold a soft reopening for limited hours during the first two weeks. It will be open July 12-16 from 1-5 p.m., July 17 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., July 19-23 from 1-5 p.m. and July 24 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
A volunteer from Friends of the Library will be there to greet you and offer assistance. Included in the group are Nancy Dyer, Joanne Miller, Victoria Panzer, Nancy Wilson, Bobbie Huggins and Jenny Naples.
“We can’t wait to see you,” Naples said.
Masks and social distancing are required and all sales are for cash or checks only.
Starting July 26, The Corner Book Shop will be open during library hours and operate the same way as before the pandemic.
