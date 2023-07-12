A Moment in Time
Another fun-filled A Moment In Time meeting is planned for July 18 at Jamestown United Methodist Church, 403 E. Main St. Designed for people with dementia and their caregivers, the meetings offer an opportunity to relax, play games, and enjoy music, crafts, snacks and conversation in a friendly atmosphere. They are held every third Tuesday of the month from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.
Park and enter at the front left side of the church. Look for the purple signs.
This month’s meeting will have a dual theme. A special “traveling trunk” presentation will feature the early settlers of Guilford County. Also highlighted will be a renewal of wedding vows to celebrate the 60th anniversary of one of the couples in the group.
Reservations are requested but not required. For more information or to register, contact Laura Gulledge at 336-906-0430 or lauragulledge@gmail.com.
Look for highlights of A Moment In Time at https://www.facebook.com/jumcmemorycafe.
Save the date
On Aug. 1, the Town will host the 2023 National Night Out celebration at Wrenn Miller Park starting at 6 p.m. AM rOdeO will be the featured band and food trucks will be available. Bring a chair or blanket and join your Jamestown neighbors for some fun.
