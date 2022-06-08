Planning Board to discuss Auman rezoning
The Jamestown Planning Board will hold a public hearing June 13 at 6 p.m. to consider an amendment to the Land Development Ordinance changing the zoning of 4718 Harvey Road from Agricultural (AG) to Conditional Zoning-Bypass (CZ-B). The parcel, known as the Auman property, is approximately 31.4 acres and is near Jamestown Middle School, Haynes-Inman School and the Jamestown Bypass, currently under construction.
The meeting will be held in the Civic Center at Town Hall. The public is invited to attend.
Senior highlights
Superintendent Sharon Contreras discussed some of the accomplishments of the Class of 2022 and highlighted 13 of its outstanding seniors June 2 during a media briefing. Among those recognized were Christian Atwater and Abigail Repko.
Atwater, a student at Ragsdale High School, is a mentor to young women in the Leadership LINKS program, helps Nigerian refugees through fundraisers and food drives and serves as the captain of the Ragsdale Women’s basketball team. She plans to study sports management at college in the fall.
Repko, a student at Southwest Guilford High School,has been on the honor roll since her freshman year, and is a member of the National Honor Society, Students Against Violence Everywhere and was president of the Beta Club. This year, she was also co-captain of both the volleyball and softball teams, and All-Conference in softball. She earned the Service-Learning Diploma by completing at least 187 hours of service to the community. This fall, she will study criminal justice at Appalachian State.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sends food to local food pantry
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently delivered24 pallets of food, each weighing around 1,500 pounds, for a total of 40,000 pounds, to the food pantry at Renaissance Church on Harvey Road in Jamestown. This is the third truckload the Church has sent to the Triad for distribution to pantries and people in the area.
Church-owned farms and production facilities grow and produce millions of pounds of food each year through the help of thousands of volunteers. The food is distributed to those in need through 124 “bishops’ storehouses” located around the world. There is one in High Point, but the largest storehouse is in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Paula Boast is an associate pastor and director of the food pantry at Renaissance Church.
Retreat at Sedgefield sells for $52.33 million
The new upscale apartments at the Retreat at Sedgefield have a new owner. Developer Berkley Properties of Greensboro has reportedly sold the community to New York investment group Stonecutter Capital Management for $52.33 million.
The apartment community, which opened last year, is on 16.8 acres of the former Pilot Life Insurance headquarters across the street from the Sedgefield area. It backs up to West Gate City Boulevard.
Have an event that you think needs to be included in About Town? Email Norma B. Dennis at ndworddesign@gmail.com or Carol Brooks at cab1hp@gmail.com
