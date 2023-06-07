Summer reading program for all ages
The Jamestown Public Library will open its summer reading program June 15 at 10 a.m. with a “Mad Science” All Together Now presentation. The interactive science play will move outside where there will be balloons, games and fun for everyone. All ages are invited.
The theme this year is All Together Now. Prizes will be awarded to children and teens as they track their reading either by hours or books read. There will be drawings for prizes for adult readers as well.
Meeting times include:
Tuesdays beginning June 20 at 2 p.m. for 6th grade – adults.
Thursdays beginning June 22 at 10:30 a.m. for Pre-K-5th grade.
Reading logs may be turned in weekly for prizes or in the case of adults, drawings for prizes.
Congratulations
Graduates for the year 2023 from Sedgefield Presbyterian Church include Madeline Berry from UNC-Chapel Hill, William Craver from Appalachian State University and Kate Priddy from UNC-Wilmington.
Bethany Medical to open June 6
Bethany Medical plans to open their new facility June 6 in the Forestdale Shopping Center, 108 W. Main St. This is the 16th Bethany Medical practice. The space can serve five providers and support staff. For more information, visit mybethanymedical.com.
Goodwill Industries breaks ground for new facility
Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) is breaking ground June 8 at their newest retail store and donation center at 5835 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. The new 12,576 sq.-foot facility is expected to open in early 2024. It will be Triad Goodwill’s 26th store.
For every dollar spent in their stores or online at Shopgoodwill.com/Greensboro, 85 cents goes back to the organization’s Career Development Services (CDS) programs.
“Increasing our reach not only provides great shopping opportunities for our community, but also allows more individuals to donate their unwanted items and keep them out of local landfills,” said Teresa Smith East, vice president of marketing from Triad Goodwill.
The new facility will employ approximately 20 full-time and part-time employees as well as provide volunteer opportunities. The organization intends to keep their current location at 3739 W. Gate City Blvd. in full operation during and after construction and opening.
Stormwater audit
The Town of Jamestown will conduct a stormwater audit June 7-8. The town must pass the audit in order to renew the expired National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (NPDES MS4) permit. The findings of the audit will be reported in an upcoming Jamestown News.
Planning Board meeting June 12
The Jamestown Planning Board will hold a public hearing June 12 at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center at Town Hall. The Board will consider “Chapter 17: Signs” of the Land Development Ordinance (LDO). The amendments will include minor changes throughout the ordinance to correct errors, provide consistency and make revisions to specific development standards. A copy of the proposed amendments is on file in the Town Clerk’s office for inspection by all interested citizens.
The public is invited to attend. It will be broadcast live at www.youtube.com/c/TownofJamestownNC.
Welcome to the discussion.
