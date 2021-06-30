Patriotic Celebration
The Heroes Center at 1500 Bridges Dr. in High Point will host its third annual Patriotic Celebration July 3 from 4-6 p.m.
The community is invited to enjoy a concert by the 82 Airborne Division Chorus and Miss North Carolina and her performing troupe.
There will be an ice cream truck available. The event is free, but donations to the Heroes Center Veteran Support Camp will be appreciated.
For more information contact Caroline Silver at 203-912-0968.
Warrior Farm Initiative is the premiere sponsor for the concert.
Flag-raising at Wrenn Miller Park
In honor of Independence Day, a flag-raising ceremony will be held July 4 at 11 a.m. at Wrenn Miller Park in Jamestown. The event is an annual celebration sponsored by the Jamestown Veterans Committee.
