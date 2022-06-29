Oceans of Possibilities, summer reading program
The 2022 Summer Reading program at Jamestown Public Library has begun, but it is not too late to join the fun. Programs for all ages will be held each week and reading logs are available to track books read.
Attendance for many of the programs is limited and registration is required (* denotes need to register). Visit the circulation desk or call the library at 336-454-4518.
Programs for teens and adults will beheld at 2 p.m. Wednesdays and include:
*June 29 — Fish are friends, not food: sushi and mocktails
*July 6 — Ocean of fun: games, prizes and snacks
July 13 —Jaws interactive movie
*July 20 — Day at the beach
July 27 — Chased by Sea Monsters film
*Aug. 3 — Save the seas: recycle crafts
*Aug. 10 — Escape Room: Mysteries of the Deep
Aug. 17 — Summer movie:Aquaman
Programs for children will be held Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
*July 30 — Treasures from the Deep
July 7 — Summer movie: Luca
*July 14 — Jet-setting cephalopods
*July 21 — Ocean day
*July 28 — Sea turtle migration
*Aug 4 — Here be monsters
*Aug 11 — Sharks are our friends
Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. (note time change) — Pirate Party with Captain Jim. Last day to turn in reading logs.
Town Hall closed for July 4
The Jamestown Town Hall will be closed on July 4th to celebrate Independence Day. There will be NO CHANGE in recycling schedule. Payments may be made through the drop slot, the drop box at Guilford Road, online or by phone at 833-394-6865.
Rabid fox found in Jamestown
Guilford County has confirmed a rabid fox was found June 20 on Colony Ridge Court, about halfway between and Harvey roads. For information on rabies prevention, contact Guilford County Animal Services at 336-641-2506 or visit www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animal-services.
Ogunjobi signs with Steelers
Ragsdale High School graduate Larry Ogunjobi has signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburg Steelers. Defensive end Ogunjobi, who graduated from Ragsdale in 2012, previously played with the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.
Chipotle to open
The new Chipotle restaurant in Grandover Village is scheduled to open June 29. An ABC store is planned next to Jersey Mike’s, which is across the parking lot from Chipotle.
Diamondback wins GSO annexation
On June 21, the Greensboro City Council unanimously voted to annex 111.45 acres in southern Guilford County for single-and-multi family homes at Vandalia Crossing development proposed by Diamondback Investment Group. The company once owned the property known as the Johnson Farm along Guilford College and Mackay Roads. Jamestown denied approval of Diamondback’s Castleton Village project in February 2021 and the property was sold to D.R. Horton in June of that year. Diamondback also was denied approval in Mebane for another development. It is currently developing a community of at least 1,300 homes in Greensboro and another project in Sedalia. The new property is near the planned Toyota lithium battery plant in the Randolph County megasite.
GTCC receives millions in county budget
Guilford Technical Community College is expected to receive $19,657,500 in the 2022-23 Guilford County budget, which passed by a 6-3 vote on June 16. That represents a nearly $2 million, or 9 percent, increase from the previous fiscal year. The GTCC Board of Trustees will decide how to spend the money, but they are expected to concentrate on operating expenses, debt repayment and capital expenses.
All Guilford County schools, including GTCC, have been allocated $408 million.
