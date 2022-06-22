Joint town meeting
The Jamestown Planning Board and Town Council will hold a joint meeting on June 27 at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center at Town Hall. The agenda will be available this week on the town’s website.
New businesses
Jersey Mike’s opened its doors June 15 at 6023-E West Gate City Boulevard, in the Grandover Village Shopping Center. Chipotle is expected to open soon.
Women in Motion grants
Grant applications are now open for the 2022 grant cycle for Women in Motion. The deadline to submit your application is June 30, 2022.
Women in Motion seeks to partner with community organizations to create solutions that will enable women in the workforce to ensure economic and professional growth leading to additional leadership in our communities. Areas of focus are:
Education: Women need additional education to help them negotiate and advocate for themselves and their families.
Mentorship: Women need better systems for networking and encouraging growth in each other.
Resources: Women, especially small business owners, expressed a need to tap into resources that already exist in the community in order to increase their professional and business success.
Wellness: Women seek to balance personal wellness and professional success with professional and family demands.
To learn more about eligibility and to download the application go to www.womeninmotionhp.org/grant.
Piedmont Triad Supports Ukraine
The Deck, a nightclub in Jamestown, hosted a benefit June 18 to support the people of Ukraine. The event was sponsored by Piedmont Triad Supports Ukraine and developed in partnership with the Triad’s Ukrainian community, with representatives from the Fred Astaire DanceStudio in Greensboro. It included live music, group dance lessons, a food truck and children’s activities.
Proceeds are earmarked to go to the World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that provides fresh meals to people affected by natural disasters and other crises.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.