Brotherton performs opera at JPC
Summer 2021 will prove to be an exciting time for Kayla Brotherton, a member of Jamestown Presbyterian Church. She applied for and was accepted to participate in the Berlin Opera Academy summer program. Brotherton was one of approximately 100 singers chosen from over 3,000 applicants.
Her audition videos resulted in Brotherton being offered the role of “The Mistress of the Novices” in Puccini’s “Suor Angelica.” She also will understudy the role of the witch in Humperdink’s opera, “Hansel and Gretel.”
Not only will Brotherton have the opportunity to perform, she will receive voice lessons and professional coaching, classes in German and participate in meetings with opera talent agents.
“I am thrilled to have this opportunity,” she said.
Brotherton will present a recital on June 6 at 4 p.m. in the Jamestown Presbyterian Church sanctuary. Her mother will accompanied her as she sings several arias and art songs.
The recital will be live-streamed at
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVkSRzFYkKlF0NsWg4llkDQ.
The event is free to everyone. However, donations to help make her trip possible will be gratefully accepted. They can be made at the recital by cash or check. Send checks made out to Kayla Brotherton to Jamestown Presbyterian Church, 1804 Guilford College Road, Jamestown, NC 27282, or use Venmo: @Kayla-Brotherton or
Cash app: $KaylaBrotherton.
“For years I have been privileged to hear Kayla sing at church and in the Greensboro Choral Society,” said Clarajo Pleasants. “The opportunity to attend the Berlin Opera Academy can be the beginning of my longtime wish for her to be able to share her awesome voice with the world. I hope everyone will come to her performance and contribute to making this possible.”
